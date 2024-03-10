UFC 299 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Following the UFC 299 event at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., the big winners will answer questions from the media during the post-fight press conference.

The fight card was headlined by a bantamweight title fight rematch between Sean O'Malley and Marlon "Chito" Vera. In their first meeting, Vera handed O'Malley his first and only career loss finishing "Sugar" in the first round.

In the co-main event, former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier takes on Benoit Saint Denis.

UFC 299 Post-Fight Press Conference