UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 Weigh-In Results

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC 299 fight card officially weighed in on Friday in Miami, Florida.

The event is headlined by a bantamweight title rematch between champion Sean O'Malley and Marlon "Chito" Vera. In their first meeting, Vera handed O'Malley his first and only career loss finishing "Sugar" in the first round. O'Malley seeks to avenge the loss on Saturday at the Kaseya Center.

In the co-main event, former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier takes on Benoit Saint Denis. Michael "Venom" Page makes his promotional debut in a welterweight bout against Kevin Holland, and more.

UFC 299 Weigh-In Video

UFC 299 Official Weigh-In Results

Main Card: (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Sean O’Malley (135) vs. Marlon Vera (135)

Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (155)

Kevin Holland (170) vs. Michael Page (170)

Gilbert Burns (171) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (170)

Petr Yan (135) vs. Song Yadong (136)

Preliminary Card: (ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Curtis Blaydes (257) vs. Jailton Almeida (261)

Katlyn Cerminara (125) vs. Maycee Barber (125)

Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (156)

Pedro Munhoz (135) vs. Kyler Phillips (135)

Early Preliminary Card: (UFC Fight Pass, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Ion Cutelaba (205) vs. Philipe Lins (206)

Michal Oleksiejczuk (185) vs. Michel Pereira (186)

Robelis Despaigne (261) vs. Josh Parisian ()

Asu Almabaev (126) vs. CJ Vergara (127)*

Maryna Moroz (126) vs. Joanne Wood (125)

*missed weight