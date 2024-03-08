UFC 299 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC 299 fight card participated in the event's ceremonial weigh-in on Friday in Miami.

The event is headlined by a bantamweight title rematch between champion Sean O'Malley and Marlon "Chito" Vera. In their first meeting, Vera handed O'Malley his first and only career loss finishing "Sugar" in the first round. O'Malley seeks to avenge the loss on Saturday at the Kaseya Center.

In the co-main event, former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier takes on Benoit Saint Denis. Michael "Venom" Page makes his promotional debut in a welterweight bout against Kevin Holland, and more.