Following Thursday's UFC 296 Pre-Fight Press Conference, the main card fighters faced off with their opponents.

Following the UFC 296 Pre-Fight Press Conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, the main card fighters faced off with their opponents.

UFC 296 takes place this weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight card is headlined by two title fights. In the main event, Leon Edwards puts his welterweight title on the line against Colby Covington.

In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja is set to defend his flyweight title for the first time against Brandon Royval.

After Colby Covington made a low blow comment about Leon Edwards dead father the two almost came to blows during the UFC 296 press conference so the face-offs was very tense.

UFC 296 Press Conference Face-Offs

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington Nearly Come to Blows