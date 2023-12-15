Skip to main content

UFC 296 Press Conference Face-Offs Gets Heated

Following Thursday's UFC 296 Pre-Fight Press Conference, the main card fighters faced off with their opponents.

Following the UFC 296 Pre-Fight Press Conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, the main card fighters faced off with their opponents.  

UFC 296 takes place this weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight card is headlined by two title fights. In the main event, Leon Edwards puts his welterweight title on the line against Colby Covington.

In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja is set to defend his flyweight title for the first time against Brandon Royval.

After Colby Covington made a low blow comment about Leon Edwards dead father the two almost came to blows during the UFC 296 press conference so the face-offs was very tense.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

UFC 296 Press Conference Face-Offs

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington Nearly Come to Blows
Grant Dawson
News

Grant Dawson: 'Michael Chandler doesn't belong in the Top 15'

Lightweight Grant Dawson explains why he doesn't think Michael Chandler belongs in the Top 15 UFC rankings.

By Jeff Cain
Chael Sonnen
News

Boxing promoter contacts Chael Sonnen over McGregor vs. Paul comments

Earlier this week, Chael Sonnen expressed his opinion that a $250 million boxing match between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul shouldn't be believed.

By Jeff Cain
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor at the UFC 229 New York Press Conference
News

Khabib Nurmagomedov renews conflict with Conor McGregor after fiery Ireland comment

Khabib Nurmagomedov has dragged Conor McGregor back into their feud with his recent comments about Ireland.

By Joshua Ryan