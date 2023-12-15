Skip to main content

UFC 296 Pre-Fight Press Conference

The UFC 296 main card fighters will participate in the event's pre-fight press conference on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

The UFC 296 Pre-Fight Press Conference takes place on Thursday at  p.m. in Las Vegas featuring UFC President Dana White and the UFC 296 main card fighters.

UFC 296 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is headlined by two title fights. In the main event, Leon Edwards puts his welterweight title on the line against Colby Covington.

In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja is set to defend his flyweight title for the first time against Brandon Royval.

