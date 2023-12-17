Skip to main content

UFC 296 Post-Fight Press Conference

Following tonight's UFC 296 fights, the big winners will field questions from the media during the post-fight press conference.

Following the UFC 296 fights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the big winners will field questions from the media during the event's post-fight press conference.

The event was headlined by a welterweight title bout between champion Leon Edwards and challenger Colby Covington.  In the co-main event flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja put his title on the line against Brandon Royval.

UFC 296 Post-Fight Press Conference 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
Mike Tyson following Roy Jones Jr exhibition
News

Mike Tyson looks almost unrecognizable weeks after Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson has piled on the pounds and looks almost nothing like he did when he fought Jake Paul weeks ago.

By Joshua Ryan
Colby Covington
News

Colby Covington may move to middleweight, doesn't see Sean Strickland as threat

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington is considering moving up to the middleweight division.

By Jeff Cain
tony-ferguson-khabib-getty-1600
News

Tony Ferguson trashes 'coward' Khabib Nurmagomedov over Irish MMA comments

Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov received criticism from Tony Ferguson for his recent comments about Irish MMA.

By Jeff Cain