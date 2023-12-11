Skip to main content

UFC 296 Embedded, Episode 1: 'This is a legacy fight for me'

The first episode of UFC 296 Embedded dropped on Monday and featured Leon Edwards, Paddy Pimblett, Stephen Thompson, Colby Covington and more.

On the first episode of UFC 296 Embedded, Leon Edwards and Paddy Pimblett bring the UK to the PI. Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson teaches his craft. Champ Alexandre Pantoja trains in Florida; Brandon Royval hits the ice, and Colby Covington shows off his digs.

UFC 296 takes place this weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.  The fight card is headlined by two title fights.  In the main event, Leon Edwards puts his welterweight title on the line against Colby Covington.

In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja is set to defend his flyweight title for the first time against Brandon Royval.

UFC 296 Embedded, Episode 1

