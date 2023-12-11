Skip to main content

UFC 296 Countdown: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson

UFC 296 Countdown previews a highly anticipated welterweight match on the main card as Shavkat Rakhmonov faces Stephen Thompson.

UFC 296 Countdown previews a highly anticipated welterweight match on the main card as Shavkat Rakhmonov faces Stephen Thompson on Dec. 16, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Rakhmonov (17-0) is undefeated with five wins in the UFC and five finishes inside the octagon.  He's ranked fifth in the 170-pound weight class coming off submission wins over Neil Magny and Geoff Neal.  

Thompson (17-6-1) is a promotional veteran coming off a TKO win over Kevin Holland a year ago.  Ranked sixth in the division, Thompson is 40-years old.  His record since 2018 has been 50-50.  He's looking to put together a win streak against Rakhmonov, who is 11 years his younger.

UFC 296 is headlined by a welterweight title bout between champion Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.  

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

UFC Countdown: Rakhmonov vs. Thompson Video
Michael Chandler
News

Michael Chandler still eyeing Conor McGregor fight, sets time frame ultimatum

Michael Chandler is still interested in fighting Conor McGregor in the Irishman's octagon return, but he's not willing to wait much longer.

By Jeff Cain
Tom Aspinall
News

UFC releases Tom Aspinall cage side reaction to Jon Jones defeating Stipe Miocic

Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall sat front row at Madison Square Garden when Jon Jones defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

By Jeff Cain
Michael Bisping
News

Michael Bisping lists the top UFC fight to make in 2025

Former middleweight champion and commentator Michael Bisping listed the top UFC fight to make for 2025.

By Jeff Cain