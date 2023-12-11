UFC 296 Countdown: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson

UFC 296 Countdown previews a highly anticipated welterweight match on the main card as Shavkat Rakhmonov faces Stephen Thompson on Dec. 16, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Rakhmonov (17-0) is undefeated with five wins in the UFC and five finishes inside the octagon. He's ranked fifth in the 170-pound weight class coming off submission wins over Neil Magny and Geoff Neal.

Thompson (17-6-1) is a promotional veteran coming off a TKO win over Kevin Holland a year ago. Ranked sixth in the division, Thompson is 40-years old. His record since 2018 has been 50-50. He's looking to put together a win streak against Rakhmonov, who is 11 years his younger.

UFC 296 is headlined by a welterweight title bout between champion Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

UFC Countdown: Rakhmonov vs. Thompson Video