UFC 296 Co-Main Event Weigh-In: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval

The UFC 296 co-main event fighters, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja and challenger Brandon Royval, officially weighed in on Friday in Las Vegas.

The UFC 296 co-main event fighters, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja and challenger Brandon Royval officially weighed in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.  Pantoja weighed in at 125 while Royval weighed in at 124.5.  

The event features to world title bout, in the main event, Leon Edwards puts his welterweight title on the line against Colby Covington.

UFC Co-Main Event Weigh-In

