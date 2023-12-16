Skip to main content

UFC 296 Ceremonial Weigh-In Photo Gallery

Check out the UFC 296 Ceremonial Weigh-in photo gallery and see how the fighters looked on the scale.

The UFC 296 Ceremonial Weigh-In photo gallery highlights the UFC 296 weigh-ins that took place on Friday afternoon at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena and is headlined by two world title bouts.

In the main event, Leon Edwards puts his title on the line against Colby "Chaos" Covington. Covington has been out of competition for nearly two years. Edwards hasn't lost a fight since December 2015.

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja puts his title on the line for the first time against second ranked Brandon Royval. Pantoja won the title in July, defeating Brandon Moreno via split decision at UFC 290. Royval will enter the fight riding a three-fight winning streak.

Undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov takes on veteran Stephen Thompson in other welterweight action on the main card.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Tony Ferguson, who is on a six-fight losing streak takes on rising lightweight star Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett has been out of action for a year while he recover from multiple surgeries on his foot.

A featherweight bout between tenth ranked Bryce Mitchell and sixth ranked Josh Emmett kick off the main card action. Emmett is coming off back-to-back losses and no one wants to lose three in a row. Mitchell rebounded in his last fight after suffering the first loss in his career to Ilia Topuria. He looks to start a win streak at Emmett's expense.

UFC 296 Ceremonial Photo Gallery

UFC 296 Ceremonial Photo Gallery
01a-UFC-Ring-Girl-UFC-296-Ceremonial-Weigh-Ins
41
Gallery
41 Images
Grant Dawson
News

Grant Dawson: 'Michael Chandler doesn't belong in the Top 15'

Lightweight Grant Dawson explains why he doesn't think Michael Chandler belongs in the Top 15 UFC rankings.

By Jeff Cain
Chael Sonnen
News

Boxing promoter contacts Chael Sonnen over McGregor vs. Paul comments

Earlier this week, Chael Sonnen expressed his opinion that a $250 million boxing match between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul shouldn't be believed.

By Jeff Cain
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor at the UFC 229 New York Press Conference
News

Khabib Nurmagomedov renews conflict with Conor McGregor after fiery Ireland comment

Khabib Nurmagomedov has dragged Conor McGregor back into their feud with his recent comments about Ireland.

By Joshua Ryan