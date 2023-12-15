Skip to main content

UFC 296 Ceremonial Weigh-in

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC 296 fight card will participate in the event's Ceremonial weigh-in beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The fighters competing on the UFC 296 fight card on Saturday officially weighed in on Friday morning at the UFC Apex.  At 8 p.m. ET, they will participate in the ceremonial weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena.  

UFC 296 takes place this weekend at T-Mobile Arena. The fight card is headlined by two title fights. In the main event welterweight champion Leon Edwards put his title on the line for the second time against Colby Covington.

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja takes on second ranked Brandon Royval.  

