UFC 296 Bonuses: Karol Rosa and Irene Aldana earn Fight of the Night

Irene Aldana and Karol Rosa went to war on the UFC 296 preliminary card earning a standing ovation and a bonus.

UFC President Dana White announced the fighters that earned bonuses following UFC 296 on Saturday.

Fight of the Night

The women's bantamweight bout between Irene Aldana and Karol Rosa on the UFC 296 preliminary card easily earned Fight of the Night honors on Saturday.

The two went to war inside T-Mobile Arena. The bloody affair received a standing ovation from the crowd and earned a bonus for both fighters.

Performance of the Night

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt banked a bonus for his first-round knockout of Brian Kelleher on the preliminary fight card. Garbandt connected with a right hand in the first round that left kelleher knocked out on the canvas.

Performance of the Night

Shavkat Rakhmonov became the first fighter to submit Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson in Thompson's 13-year career. Late in the second round, Rakhmonov took Thompson down, took his back and locked on a rear-naked choke that forced Thompson to tap out with just four seconds remaining in the round.

Performance of the Night

Women's flyweight Ariane Lipski banked a bonus for her second round submission over Casey O'Neil. Early in the second round Lipski secured an armbar that forced O'Neil to tap out.

The UFC 296 gate was $9.3 million and the event drew 19,039 to T-Mobile Arena to witness the event live.