Tune in to the UFC 2024 Seasonal Press Conference to learn what to expect in from the UFC in 2024 ahead of the UFC 296 Ceremonial Weigh Ins.

The UFC 2024 Seasonal Press Conference takes place ahead of the UFC 296 Ceremonial Weigh-ins at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The press conference features the fighters in championship bouts in the first quarter of 2024. UFC 297 headliners middleweight champion Sean Strickland and second ranked Dricus Du Plessis will answer questions from the media. The UFC 297 co-main event fighters fighting for the vacant women's bantamweight title Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva will be there.

The UFC 298 headliners, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Ilia Topuria will be on hand to take questions as well.

UFC 299 main event fighters, bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera will be on the state to answer questions about their rematch.

