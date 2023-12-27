UFC 2023 Submission of the Year Nominees

The UFC announced their nominees for Submission of the Year on Wednesday morning.

The UFC revealed the fight promotion's nominations for Submission of the Year on Wednesday. The nominations include: Jon Jones' UFC 285 guillotine choke win over 'Ciryl Gane to win the heavyweight championship, Davey Grant's inverted triangle choke submission win over Raphael Assuncao at UFC Fight Night 221 in March, Da'Mon Blackshear's twister win over Jose Johnson at UFC on ESPN 51 (the third twister in UFC history) and Alexander Volkov's Ezekiel choke submission win over Tai Tuivasa at UFC 293.

Do you agree with their nominations? Check out the video to see those.