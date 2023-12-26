Skip to main content

The UFC revealed their nominations for the 2023 Knockout of the Year award on Tuesday.

The UFC revealed their nominations for the fight promotion's 2023 Knockout of the Year award.  The nominations include: Israel Adesanya's UFC 287 knockout of Alex Pereira to become a two-time middleweight champion, Justin Gaethje's UFC 291 head kick knockout of Dustin Poirier to win the 'BMF Belt,' Sean O'Malley's UFC 292 knockout win over Aljamain Sterling to capture the bantamweight championship, and Islam Makhachev's UFC 294 head kick and punches knockout of featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in their rematch. 

Do you agree with the nominations?  Relive those knockouts below.

UFC 2023 Knockout of the Year Nominees

