Tyson Fury weighs in at decade-high 300 pounds for Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Tyson Fury has piled on the weight in preparation for the Oleksandr Usyk rematch, closing in on 300 pounds.

Tyson Fury's long-awaited rematch with Oleksandr Usyk is fast approaching, and Fury believes his change in preparation will get him over the line this time around.

'The Gypsy King' suffered his first career loss last time out when judges sided with the Ukrainian, resulting in a razor-close split decision. Now, 19 months after their first meeting, the pair are preparing to collide again in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Discussing the rematch, Fury insisted that it will go much differently and claimed fans shouldn't expect the judges to be involved.

"[I plan to] knock a motherf***er out," Fury said. "That's what me and Sugar [Hill] are planning for; getting him out of there."

"I did everything great last time [but] I didn't get it. It was a close fight. This time it's going to be a different fight. I'm going to be a different person, [a] different fighter."

"[I was] 40% last time. I'm 110% this time."

As the fight draws closer, Tyson Fury revealed a piece of major news about himself heading into Saturday night.

"I'm the heaviest I've been in years," Fury claimed. "I'm like 295 pounds. Solid. I've been working on a few abs, you know what I mean."

Check out what Fury said about his weight below.

The two heavyweights have taken completely different approaches heading into their second affair.

During their fight in May, Tyson Fury weighed in over 30 pounds lower than he is now. The Brit sat at 262 pounds but he isn't the only one who has dramatically changed his weight for this outing.

Oleksandr Usyk announced that he is currently walking around at 222 pounds days before the fight.

For his win over Fury last year, Usyk weighed in roughly 11 pounds less than this time around.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 will commence on December 21 live from the Kingdom Arena.