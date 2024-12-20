Skip to main content

Tyson Fury weighs in at decade-high 300 pounds for Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Tyson Fury has piled on the weight in preparation for the Oleksandr Usyk rematch, closing in on 300 pounds.

Tyson Fury's long-awaited rematch with Oleksandr Usyk is fast approaching, and Fury believes his change in preparation will get him over the line this time around.

'The Gypsy King' suffered his first career loss last time out when judges sided with the Ukrainian, resulting in a razor-close split decision. Now, 19 months after their first meeting, the pair are preparing to collide again in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Discussing the rematch, Fury insisted that it will go much differently and claimed fans shouldn't expect the judges to be involved.

"[I plan to] knock a motherf***er out," Fury said. "That's what me and Sugar [Hill] are planning for; getting him out of there."

"I did everything great last time [but] I didn't get it. It was a close fight. This time it's going to be a different fight. I'm going to be a different person, [a] different fighter."

"[I was] 40% last time. I'm 110% this time."

As the fight draws closer, Tyson Fury revealed a piece of major news about himself heading into Saturday night.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"I'm the heaviest I've been in years," Fury claimed. "I'm like 295 pounds. Solid. I've been working on a few abs, you know what I mean."

Check out what Fury said about his weight below.

Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 welcomes groundbreaking AI-powered judging

Read More
Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 welcomes groundbreaking AI-powered judging

Read More

The two heavyweights have taken completely different approaches heading into their second affair.

During their fight in May, Tyson Fury weighed in over 30 pounds lower than he is now. The Brit sat at 262 pounds but he isn't the only one who has dramatically changed his weight for this outing.

Oleksandr Usyk announced that he is currently walking around at 222 pounds days before the fight. 

For his win over Fury last year, Usyk weighed in roughly 11 pounds less than this time around. 

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 will commence on December 21 live from the Kingdom Arena.
Tyson Fury
News

Tyson Fury protests 'robbery' after Oleksandr Usyk loss

Tyson Fury suffered defeat against Oleksandr Usyk for the second time, though he believes it was a robbery decision.

By Joshua Ryan
Oleksandr Usyk
News

Oleksandr Usyk scores unanimous decision victory in Tyson Fury rematch

Oleksandr Usyk has once again claimed victory over Tyson Fury, this time by unanimous decision.

By Joshua Ryan
usyk-fury2-ppresser-1600
News

Usyk vs. Fury 2 Post-Fight Press Conference

Following the Usyk vs. Fury 2 fights in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the winners will answer questions from the media during the post-fight press conference.

By Jeff Cain