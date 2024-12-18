Tyson Fury presents offer to Jake Paul for his next opponent

Tyson Fury has the perfect matchup for Jake Paul following his win over Mike Tyson.

Jake Paul almost always has an ideal opponent lined up for himself in what should now be considered a well-thought-out career plan, but Tyson Fury has weighed in and believes he has the perfect fight for the influencer.

The Fury camp and the Paul family don't have the best of relationships dating back almost two years. Tommy Fury was given the chance to face 'The Problem Child' and remains the only man to successfully beat him in the ring thus far into boxing tenure.

Though several big names are being linked to a fight with Jake Paul following his win over Mike Tyson last month, Tyson Fury has presented a new challenge for the YouTuber.

While it's a much less lucrative name, 'The Gypsy King' spoke to Turki Alalshikh who teased the idea of Fury's manager stepping into the ring against the surging 27-year-old.

"We can have [your manager] Spencer [Brown] against Jake Paul," Turki Alalshikh joked while on a phone call with Tyson Fury.

Fury enjoyed the idea, telling his manager and finding the humor in the fantasy fight.

"Yeah, no problem," Fury said in response. "Jake Paul."

A matchup between Jake Paul and Spencer Brown likely won't come to fruition, but Paul still has the opportunity to go to war with their team in the near future.

As he begins to search for his next bout, Jake Paul has witnessed a resurgence in his feud with the aforementioned Tommy Fury. Looking to run back their fight from February 26, 2023, Paul has given his stipulations on what needs to happen before he will entertain the rematch.

The Ohio native has established himself as a huge star in the sport and already has world champions calling him out just four years into his professional career in the squared circle.