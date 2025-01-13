Tyson Fury officially retires from boxing

Tyson Fury has announced his retirement from boxing in a short clip posted on social media.

Three weeks after coming up short against Oleksandr Usyk for the second straight time, Tyson Fury has announced his retirement from boxing.

'The Gypsy King' is considered one of the greatest of his generation but has decided to hang up the gloves at the age of 36. Despite losing both times to Usyk, the Brit believes he should still be undefeated and claims the judges got it wrong on both occasions.

Instead of clawing his way back to a trilogy fight with Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury has decided to call it a career—one he can be extremely proud of.

"Thanks, it's been a blast," Fury's social media caption stated. Thanks to everyone who helped out along the way!"

"Happy New Year. Jesus is king. Now and forever."

To announce his retirement, Tyson Fury shared a short video thanking fans for their support over the years.

"Hi everybody, I'm going to make this short and sweet. I'd like to announce my retirement from boxing."

"It's been a blast, I've loved every single minute of it, and I'm going to end with this: Dick Turpin wore a mask."

"God bless everybody, see you on the other side."

Renowned boxing promoter Frank Warren caught wind of the news and shared his immediate thoughts.

"He's earned more money than he could spend if he loved to be 1,000 years old," Warren told SunSport.

"He's won every belt he ever wanted to win and he couldn't have done any more for the sport, for himself, or for British boxing."

"We wish him the absolute best."

Tyson Fury bows out of the sport with a 34-2-1 record, having competed against and bested some of the best in his era.

While many now expect him to move away from combat sports, recent comments from Fury have linked him with a potential switch over to the UFC.