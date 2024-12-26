Tyson Fury 'looked ridiculous' for Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Tyson Fury 'looked ridiculous' as he suffered his second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk last weekend.

Adding insult to injury, a retired boxing world champion thought Tyson Fury 'looked ridiculous' after he suffered defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk for the second time in as many fights last time out.

Despite Usyk winning on all three judges' scorecards, the result divided fans' opinions. Many, including 'The Gypsy King' himself, believed Tyson should have been given the nod, though not everybody was complimentary of the Brit.

In a recent interview, former two-weight boxing champion Carl Frampton praised Oleksandr Usyk's display.

"[I was] very impressed with Usyk's performance as I always am," Frampton told talkSPORT. "I think he's an unbelievable fighter."

"I was going to say [Usyk is] a generational great but he's one of the greatest of all time I think, in terms of what he has done."

Surprisingly, Frampton's unofficial scorecard had the bout ending in a draw.

"I scored it a draw actually on the night... It was very close [but] robbery is the wrong word to use I would think."

"I think the scorecards were a bit too wide and I think that's what people are annoyed about. But I scored it a draw."

"But without contradicting myself here, if there was anyone going to win the fight, it was probably Usyk. But, I thought because it was so close, Fury would have got it and then we would have seen a third one."

Sharing some criticism of Tyson Fury, Carl Frampton insisted the added weight was a mistake.

"It was [a better performance] than the last one but it wasn't brilliant. I think he could have been more aggressive in the fight."

"I was disappointed with the size of him and the weight that he came in at. It looked ridiculous, to be honest."

"I think because he was so heavy, it's harder for him to carry that around and he blows out a little bit prematurely because he's just so big. I think that was an issue for him, I really do."

