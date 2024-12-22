Tyson Fury protests 'robbery' after Oleksandr Usyk loss

Tyson Fury suffered defeat against Oleksandr Usyk for the second time, though he believes it was a robbery decision.

Oleksandr Usyk cemented himself as the best heavyweight in the world to Tyson Fury's detriment, but Fury believes the decision was a robbery.

After a difficult start to the fight, the Ukraine native showcased a skill he has on many occasions and surged back toward a victory. All three judges were in agreement with the outcome of the clash, each scoring the bout 116-112 in favor of the defending champion.

As the dust settled on the result, an emotional Tyson Fury took questions from the media. While attempting to keep his spirits high, Fury was visibly upset at the scorecards; believing he has now been robbed on two occasions against Oleksandr Usyk.

"I was quite confident, I think I won that fight again," Fury said in response to his defeat. "I thought I won both fights but then again, I've gone home with two losses on my record."

"There's not much I can do about it. I can just fight my heart out and do the best I can. But again, I'll always believe until the day I die, I won that fight."

Insisting he should have been the victor, Fury later agreed with a seven-rounds-to-five scorecard in favor of himself.

"I feel a lot of people [thought I won seven rounds to five] as well. Same score. Frank [Warren] had me three or four rounds up. A lot of people had me at least two [rounds up]."

"Listen, it is what it is. I'm not going to cry over spilled milk, it's happened now. I know boxing, [I've] been in it all my life. You can't change [any] decisions."

"I'll just always feel a little bit hard done by. Not a little bit actually, a lot. I think when you don't get the knockout, this is what happens. You can't guarantee a win."

Tyson Fury attributed Usyk's win to his opponent getting a 'Christmas gift' from the judges.

As confirmed by Turki Alalshikh, an AI judge was used for the first time. After hearing of the artificial intelligence's scorecard, Fury wants to leave the judging to humans.

"By the review of that [118-112 scorecard in favor of Usyk, AI is] absolutely sh*t. Here's one, f*** all the computers."

"Keep the humans going. More jobs for humans, less jobs for computers. And f*** electric cars too, while we're at it."

After sharing the ring with Oleksandr Usyk for a total of 24 rounds—and losing both times—Tyson Fury surprisingly doesn't believe the 37-year-old is the best fighter he has fought.

"[Is Usyk the best I've faced?] Not really, to be fair. In that fight there, he never hurt me once. I've got a couple of flesh wounds, they'll be gone in two or three days..."

"In my opinion, [it was a] Christmas gift. It's not Oleksandr's fault, congratulations to him and his team. Congratulations to everybody."