Top 20 Undefeated MMA Fighters – Part Two

In part one of this two-part series, I gave my list of undefeated fighters, 11 through 20. Here, in part two, you will see my list of top 10 undefeated fighters, which consists of many champions and title contenders.

1. Ilia Topuria (16-0, 8-0 UFC)

Ilia Topuria made his pro debut in April of 2015 in his home country of Spain. Fighting out of Spain, by way of Georgia, Topuria went 7-0 on the regional scene including two first-round victories for the Brave CF organization in 2019.

Topuria made his UFC debut in October of 2020 defeating Youssef Zalal by unanimous decision. “El Matador” returned two months later in December of 2020 and defeated Damon Jackson by first round KO.

Topuria returned to the octagon in July of 2021 at UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3, where he defeated Ryan Hall by first round KO. He moved up to lightweight for his next fight against British fighter Jai Herbert in March of 2022 on Herbert’s home soil in London, England. Topuria won by second round KO and earned his first UFC performance bonus. He returned in December of 2022 and became the first man to finish Bryce Mitchell, winning the fight by second round arm-triangle choke and earning his second straight performance bonus.

Topuria fought in his first UFC main event in June of 2023 when he took on previous featherweight title challenger Josh Emmett on the UFC on ABC 5 card in Jacksonville, Florida. Topuria won a dominant five round unanimous decision in what was the fight of the night.

In 2024, Topuria had one of the best years of any MMA fighter. In February, he fought one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport in Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 in Anaheim, California. Topuria won by second round knockout to become the only current undefeated UFC champion.

Topuria returned for his first title defense at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi against Max Holloway. He won by third round knockout to cap off a career year, having finished the top two featherweights in UFC history.

The 27-year-old is currently the No. 4 pound for pound fighter in the UFC rankings. Topuria has not only been one of the most dominant fighters in MMA, but he has also been one of the most exciting, having won performance bonuses in his last five fights.

There has been a lot of talk of Topuria bringing the UFC to his home country of Spain, for the first time, in 2025.

2. Khamzat Chimaev (14-0, 8-0 UFC)

Khamzat Chimaev made his pro debut in May of 2018. After winning his first two fights in smaller promotions in his home country of Sweden, Chimaev signed to fight for the Brave CF promotion where he went 4-0 with four finishes. Chimaev fought tough competition in Brave CF where his opponents had a combined record of 25-3.

The Chechnya born Chimaev made his UFC debut on July 15, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, taking a short notice fight in the middleweight division against British fighter John Phillips. Chimaev dominated the first round with ground and pound and won the fight in the second round by D’Arce choke. Chimaev returned just 10 days later in a welterweight fight against Irish fighter Rhys McKee. Chimaev earned his second straight performance bonus and broke the record for quickest turnaround between wins in the modern UFC era. He defeated McKee by first round TKO.

Chimaev returned in September of 2020 as he fought middleweight veteran Gerald Meerschaert in what appeared to be a step up in competition. This time the fight didn’t hit the ground as Chimaev landed the knockout punch, just 17 seconds into the fight. This win set another UFC modern era record for Chimaev as he earned the quickest three fight win streak, at 66 days.

After taking over a year off, Chimaev returned in October of 2021 at UFC 267 to fight his first ranked opponent in Chinese welterweight Li Jingliang who was ranked No. 11 at the time. Chimaev steamrolled Jingliang, winning by first round rear naked choke.

Chimaev had barely had a punch landed on him in his first four UFC fights until he fought Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 in April of 2022. The former title challenger Burns was ranked No. 2 in the UFC welterweight division at the time. Chimaev showed he could take some punishment as well as dish it out as he defeated Burns by unanimous decision in a fight of the year candidate. The pair won the fight of the night and for Chimaev this was five performance bonuses in five fights in the UFC.

Chimaev was scheduled to headline UFC 279 against Nate Diaz in September of 2022. After missing weight for the welterweight fight, he ended up fighting Kevin Holland in a 180-pound catchweight fight in the co-main event. Chimaev dominated Holland and won by first round D’Arce choke.

Due to injury and visa issues, Chimaev fought only once in 2023. In a middleweight bout, he won a majority decision over former welterweight champ Kamuru Usman at UFC 294 in October of 2023, in Abu Dhabi.

After another year off, the 30-year-old Chimaev returned this past October with vengeance against former middleweight champion Robert Whitaker. The fight was scheduled for five rounds as the co-main event for UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi. Chimaev defeated Whitaker in the first round with one of the most brutal submissions you will see. He broke Whitaker’s jaw in a face crank, in a submission of the year candidate.

Chimaev is currently ranked No. 3 in the UFC middleweight division. He will likely fight for the title in his next fight against the winner of Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland at UFC 312 in February.

3. Shavkat Rakhmonov (19-0, 7-0 UFC)

Shavkat Rakhmonov made his pro debut in October of 2014 for the Russian based M-1 Challenge promotion. Rakhmonov went 7-0 for the M-1 Challenge promotion including winning their welterweight championship and defending it one time. Rakhmonov went 5-0 for the Kazakhstan Mixed Martial Arts Federation where he won the KZMMAF welterweight title and defended it once.

Rakhmonov was 12-0 with 12 finishes when he made his UFC debut in October of 2020 at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi. The Kazakh fighter defeated Alex Oliveira by first round guillotine choke. He returned in June of 2021 and defeated Michel Prazeres by second round rear naked choke. In his next fight, Rakhmonov earned his first KO in the UFC with a first-round spinning hook kick followed by ground strikes versus Carlston Harris in February of 2022.

In June of 2022, Rakhmonov fought his first ranked opponent in the UFC and defeated Neil Magny by second round guillotine choke. In March of 2023 Rakhmonov fought his first top 10 opponent in Geoff Neal. He defeated Neal by rear naked choke with less than a minute to go in the fight. The pair won fight of the night.

Rakhmonov got another step up in competition when he fought Stephen Thompson at UFC 296 in December of 2023. Rakhmonov became the first man to submit “Wonderboy”, winning by rear naked choke in the second round.

Rakhmonov was set to fight for the UFC welterweight title against Belal Muhammad in the last pay per view of the year at UFC 310 in December. After Muhammad had to withdraw due to injury, Rakhmonov put his title shot on the line when he agreed to face fellow undefeated fighter Ian Machado Garry (15-0) in the co-main event. Going into the Machado Garry fight, Rakhmonov was 18-0 with all 18 wins coming by way of stoppage. Rakhmonov went to a decision for the first time in his career, defeating Machado Garry by a unanimous, five round decision.

The 30-year-old Rakhmonov is now ranked No. 2 in the UFC welterweight division and is in line to fight Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title.

4. Tatiana Suarez (11-0, 7-0 UFC)

Suarez made her pro debut in July of 2014. The former two-time freestyle wrestling world championships bronze medalist went 3-0 on the California regional scene.

Suarez was a participant on the Ultimate Fighter season 23 and went on to win the season, defeating Amanda Cooper by first round submission in the finale in July of 2016, earning a performance of the night for her efforts.

Suarez has defeated three former UFC champions. She defeated former flyweight champ Alexa Grasso by first round rear naked choke in May of 2018. She returned in September of 2018 and defeated former strawweight champ Carla Esparza by third round TKO.

After defeating Nina Nunes at UFC 238 in June of 2019, Suarez suffered injury problems that kept her out of the octagon for nearly four years.

Suarez made her return in February of 2023 in a flyweight bout, defeating Montana de la Rosa by second round guillotine choke. In August of 2023, she returned to strawweight to defeat former strawweight champ Jessica Andrade by second round guillotine choke. She earned back-to-back performance bonuses in her last wo UFC fights.

In 2024, Suarez was once again bit by the injury bug and was forced to withdraw from two bouts. Despite being on the shelf in 2024, Suarez remains the No. 1 ranked strawweight in the UFC.

It was recently announced that the undefeated 34-year-old will fight Zhang Weili for the UFC strawweight title in the co-main event at UFC 312 in February, in Sydney, Australia.

5. Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0, 6-0 UFC)

The cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Umar Nurmagomedov is also an undefeated MMA fighter. He made his pro debut in December of 2016 for the Fight Nights Global promotion in Russia. Nurmagomedov went 10-0 on the regional scene in Russia including winning the Federation of MMA Samara and Gorilla Fighting Championships bantamweight titles.

Nurmagomedov went 2-0 in the PFL with single fights for the promotion in 2018 and 2019.

He made his UFC debut in January of 2021 with a second-round rear naked choke victory over Sergey Morozov, earning a performance of the night bonus. He returned in March of 2022 with a second-round rear naked choke over Brian Kelleher. In January of 2023, Nurmagomedov knocked out Raoni Barcelos near the end of the first round, earning him his second performance bonus in the UFC.

Nurmagomedov won his fifth straight UFC fight in March with a unanimous decision victory over Bekzat Almakhan.

Nurmagomedov took a big step up in competition in August facing top five bantamweight and former title challenger Cory Sandhagen in a five round main event of a UFC fight night in Saudi Arabia. The Dagestani fighter won a high-level unanimous decision and is now ranked No. 2 in the UFC bantamweight division.

The recently turned 30-year-old is set to face Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC bantamweight title in the co-main event of UFC 311 on January 18th at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

6. Movsar Evloev (19-0, 9-0 UFC)

Movsar Evloev made his pro debut in November of 2014 for the M-1 Challenge organization in his native Russia. He went 10-0 for the promotion including winning and defending the organization’s bantamweight title.

Evloev moved up to featherweight when he made his UFC debut in April of 2019 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. He defeated Seung Woo Choi by unanimous decision.

From 2021 to 2023, Evloev made his way up the UFC featherweight ranks with notable victories over Nik Lentz, Hakeem Dawodu, Dan Ige and Diego Lopes.

In January of 2024 at UFC 297, Evloev won a unanimous decision against Arnold Allen who was ranked No. 4 at the time. Evloev returned at UFC 310 in December to defeat former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, by unanimous decision.

The 30-year-old is currently ranked No. 4 in the UFC featherweight division and looks to be one fight away from a title shot.

7. Usman Nurmagomedov (18-0, 7-0 Bellator)

Like his older brother Umar, the younger Nurmagomedov is also an undefeated MMA fighter who hopes to follow in his cousin Khabib’s footsteps. He made his pro debut in March of 2017. Usman has fought for the Federation of MMA Samara and Gorilla Fighting Championships in Russia and Brave CF and UAE Warriors in the Middle East.

Nurmagomedov was 11-0 when he made his Bellator debut in April of 2021. He went 4-0 in Bellator before fighting Patricky Pitbull for the Bellator lightweight title in November of 2022. Nurmagomedov won by unanimous decision after five hard fought rounds against his more experienced Brazilian opponent.

He returned in March of 2023 to defend his title against former UFC lightweight champ and Bellator title contender Benson Henderson. The young Dagestani fighter defeated Henderson by first round rear naked choke submission.