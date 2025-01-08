Top 20 Undefeated MMA Fighters – Part One

Take a look at some of the top undefeated fighters in mixed martial arts today.

There is always intrigue to an undefeated fighter in combat sports. It is not as common in MMA as it is in boxing to see a fighter with over 20 fights who is undefeated. In MMA, the best fight the best earlier in their careers than boxing.

At the beginning of 2024, I wrote an article on the top 15 undefeated fighters in MMA. Currently, there are high level undefeated fighters who would not make the top 15 list, so I decided to feature the top 20 undefeated MMA fighters in a two-part series.

Here in part one, I will feature fighters 11 through 20. First, let’s take a look at the top previously undefeated fighters who lost their O’s in 2024.

Ian Machado Garry

After victories over Geoff Neal in February and Michael Page in June bringing his record to 15-0, 8-0 UFC, Machado Garry faced fellow undefeated fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov who was 18-0, 6-0 UFC. It was the co-main event at UFC 310 in the last pay per view of the year where somebody’s O had to go. It is rare to see two fighters with a combined record of over 30-0 fight in MMA.

Undefeated records were not the only thing on the line as the winner would get the next shot at UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad. Rakhmonov handed Machado Garry the first defeat of his professional career with 48-47 scores on all three judges’ scorecards.

Anatoly Malykhin

Malykhin won the ONE middleweight title over Reiner de Ridder in March to become the first fighter in a major MMA promotion to hold titles in three different weight divisions as the middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight champion of ONE. His record after this victory was 14-0, 6-0 ONE.

In November, Malykhin lost his ONE heavyweight title by split decision to “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane.

Tatsuro Taira

Taira earned a spot in the top 10 of the UFC flyweight division with a second round TKO victory over former title challenger Alex Perez in the main event of a UFC Fight Night in June. The victory extended his record to 16-0, 6-0 UFC.

Taira main evented his second straight Fight Night in October, this time against No. 1 ranked contender and recent title challenger, Brandon Royval. In what turned out to be the fight of the night, Taira lost a split decision, and his perfect record.

Top 20 Undefeated Fighters – 11 to 20

11. Muhammad Mokaev (14-0)

After an extensive amateur career that saw him go undefeated with over 20 documented fights, Mokaev made his pro debut for the Brave Combat Federation in August of 2020. Mokaev went 4-0 for Brave CF and 6-0 overall before making his UFC debut at just 21 years of age.

Mokaev defeated Cody Durden by guillotine choke only 58 seconds into the fight in front of his home country fans in London, England. He earned a $50,000 performance bonus for his quick submission victory.

Mokaev faced his first ranked opponent in former title challenger Tim Elliot at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, in October of 2023. Mokaev won a performance of the night bonus with a third-round arm-triangle choke submission.

Mokaev fought the last two fights on his UFC contract in March and July, defeating two UFC top ten fighters in Alex Perez and Manel Kape by unanimous decision. The UFC chose not to re-sign Mokaev, which is very rare when a fighter is coming off a win, let alone a top 10 undefeated fighter. It has been reported that UFC officials say Mokaev has been hard to deal with and his style is not the most exciting.

Mokaev returned to the Brave CF organization in December, defeating Jovincent So by first round D’arce choke submission.

At just 24 years old, Mokaev is undoubtedly one of the top 10 flyweights in the world. It will be interesting to see where he fights in 2025. Will we see him back in the UFC?

12. Seika Izawa (15-0, 9-0 Rizin)

Seika Izawa made her MMA debut in October of 2020 for the Deep Jewels promotion in her native Japan. In June of 2021, in her third pro fight, she won the Deep Jewels interim strawweight title by first round armbar over Miki Motono.

At 4-0, Izawa made her Rizin debut against super atomweight (108 pound) champ Ayaka Hamasaki in a non-title bout. This was on a big stage at the Saitama Super Arena on New Years Eve in 2021. Izawa defeated Hamasaki, who was 23-4, by second round TKO. This set up the rematch for the title in April of 2022. Izawa won by unanimous decision to become the Rizin super atomweight champion.

Izawa returned in July of 2022 to fight fellow undefeated fighter Laura Fontoura (7-0) in the quarter finals of the Rizin Super Atomweight Grand Prix. Izawa won by guillotine choke in the first round. She returned in September of 2022 to defeat Anistasiya Svetkivska by second round armbar in the semifinals. Izawa returned on New Year’s Eve of 2022 and defeated Si Woo Park by split decision to win the Rizin super atomweight grand prix.

After defending her Rizin super atomweight title, Izawa returned to Deep Jewels to fight for their atomweight (105 pound) title. She defeated Si Yoon Park by ninja choke submission in the second round to become the Deep Jewels atomweight champion.

The 27-year-old Izawa is coming off a recent victory at Rizin’s signature event on New Year’s Eve at Saitama Super Arena. The ground specialist defeated Lucia Apdelgarim by first round triangle armbar submission.

Izawa is widely considered the top atomweight in the world and with rumors of the UFC opening an atomweight division, might we see Izawa in the UFC octagon in 2025?

13. Lerone Murphy (15-0-1, 7-0-1 UFC)

Murphy made his pro debut in March of 2016. He went 8-0 on the UK regional scene.

The British featherweight made his UFC debut at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi in September of 2019, fighting Russian veteran Zubaira Tukhugov to a hard-fought draw. Murphy returned in July of 2020 with a first round TKO over Ricardo Ramos.

Murphy scored impressive victories over veterans Douglas Silva de Andrade and Makwan Amirkhani in 2021.

After not fighting in 2022, Murphy won a pair of decisions in 2023 against Gabrial Santos and Josh Culibao.

Murphy is coming off a career year in 2024, with wins over two ranked featherweights. He fought in his first UFC main event in May against perennial contender Edson Barboza, winning a unanimous decision in what was the fight of the night. The 33-year-old British fighter returned in October at UFC 308, winning a hard-fought unanimous decision over Dan Ige.

Murphy is currently ranked No. 11 in the UFC featherweight division.

14. Ramazan Kuramagomedov (13-0, 3-0 Bellator)

Kuramagomedov made his pro MMA debut in August of 2014 and went 4-0 in his native Russia before getting a fight with the PFL in August of 2018. He defeated Robert Hale by unanimous decision in his lone PFL fight.

His next fight was on Dana White’s Contender Series in July of 2019. He defeated Jordan Williams by split decision, which wasn’t enough to earn a UFC contract.

Kuramagomedov returned to the regional scene to win four in a row to bring his record to 10-0 before making his Bellator debut in June of 2023. He earned two stoppage victories in Bellator in 2023.

The Dagestani fighter returned this past June in the Bellator Champions Series in Dublin, Ireland to face Jason Jackson for the Bellator welterweight title. Jackson was considered one of the top welterweights in the world, having won eight straight in Bellator including winning the Bellator title over Yaroslav Amosov. The Ukrainian Amosov was 27-0 which was the longest undefeated streak in the sport behind Khabib Nurmagomedov’s 29-0. Kuramagomedov defeated Jackson by unanimous decision to become the Bellator welterweight champion.

15. Timur Khizriev (18-0, 4-0 PFL, 3-0 Bellator)

Khizriev made his MMA debut in August of 2014 and went 11-0 on the regional scene in his native Russia. This run included three wins in the ACB and one win in the ACA promotions in Russia.

Khizriev made his Bellator debut in November of 2022 against veteran German fighter Daniel Weichel who was 42-13 at the time. Khizriev won a unanimous decision. Khizriev went 3-0 in Bellator before entering the PFL 2024 featherweight season.

Khizriev defeated a pair of UFC vets in Brett Johns and Enrique Barzola in his regular season matchups in April and June, respectively. The Dagestani fighter defeated 2023 PFL featherweight runner up Gabriel Braga by split decision in the semifinals in August. Khizriev returned in November in the PFL Championship final to face 2022 PFL featherweight champ Brendan Loughnane. Khizriev won by unanimous decision to become the 2024 PFL featherweight champion and claim the one-million-dollar prize.

16. Michael Morales (17-0, 5-0 UFC)

Morales made his pro debut in August of 2017 at just 18 years old. He went 11-0 on the regional scene, fighting mainly in his native country of Ecuador.

In September of 2021, Morales got his shot on Dana White’s Contender Series where he defeated Nicolay Veretennikov by unanimous decision, earning a UFC contract.

Morales had a tough matchup in his UFC debut against Trevin Giles who at the time was 14-3, 5-3 UFC. Morales won by first round TKO.

Morales won four straight in the UFC before fighting his first ranked opponent in Neil Magny in August. Morales won by first round TKO earning his first performance of the night bonus.

The 25-year-old is currently ranked No. 12 in the UFC welterweight division.

17. Azamat Murzakanov (14-0, 4-0 UFC)

Murzakonov made his pro debut in February of 2010 and won via KO in just 10 seconds. He didn’t return to MMA until 2015 where he had a lot of success on the regional scene. In November of 2019, Murzakanov won a four-man, single night, open weight tournament for Brave Combat Federation.

In August of 2021, the light heavyweight impressed Dana White with a first round TKO over Matheus Scheffel on Dana White’s Contender Series, which earned the Russian a UFC contract.

Murzakanov made his UFC debut in March of 2022 with a third round flying knee knockout of Tafon Nchukwi that earned him a performance of the night bonus. He returned in August of 2022 and defeated Devin Clark by third round TKO.

Murzakanov has fought only once in each of the last two years. In April of 2023, he defeated his first ranked opponent in Dustin Jacoby, by unanimous decision. In August of 2024, Murzakanov defeated another ranked fighter in Alonzo Menifield. He scored a second round TKO over Menifield, which earned him his second performance of the night bonus in four UFC fights.

The 35-year-old is currently ranked No. 11 in the UFC light heavyweight division.

18. Shara Magomedov (15-0, 4-0 UFC)

Shara “Bullet” made his MMA debut in December of 2017 in China. After amassing an 11-0 record on the regional scene mainly in China and his native Russia, Magomedov made his UFC debut at UFC 294 in October of 2023 in Abu Dhabi. He defeated Bruno Silva by unanimous decision.

Magomedov had a big 2024 with three UFC victories and three performance bonuses. He won a performance of the night in June with a third round TKO over Antonio Trocoli. He returned in August, winning a unanimous decision over Michal Oleksiejczuk in a fight of the night effort. At UFC 308 in October, Shara “Bullet” earned another performance of the night bonus over Armen Petrosyan in a knockout of the year candidate. He landed a double spinning backfist, a technique not seen before in the UFC.

The 30-year-old Dagestani fighter is now ranked No. 14 in the UFC middleweight division. Shara “Bullet” is set to face Michael “Venom” Page in the co-main event on February 1st in Saudi Arabia.

19. Islam Omarov (16-0, 9-0 ACA)

Omarov made his MMA debut in October of 2016. He went 6-0 with five finishes before making his debut for the top promotion in Russia, Absolute Championship Akhmat (ACA), in August of 2020.

After winning four straight decisions in ACA, Omarov has been on a tear, winning his last five straight by finish, and against top competition. His opponents are names that most North American fans would not be familiar with, however, his opponents in ACA have a combined record of 168-36-1.

In July of 2023, Omarov won the ACA featherweight title, defeating Alikhan Suleymanov (15-3) by second round TKO.

In February of 2024, Omarov headlined his first event at ACA 171. He defended his featherweight title, defeating Alexey Pulpudnikov (34-9-1) by rear naked choke in the second round.

The 27-year-old is coming off his second title defense in September. In the main event of ACA 179, Omarov defeated Kurban Taygibov (14-3) by second round guillotine choke.