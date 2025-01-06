Tony Ferguson trashes 'coward' Khabib Nurmagomedov over Irish MMA comments

Earlier this week, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov made some disparaging comments about the state of mixed martial arts in Ireland while comparing Irish fighters to fighters from Dagestan.

“Ireland don’t have fighters, brother,” Nurmagomedov said in an interview posted by Professional Fighters League (PFL). “Let’s be honest. How many fighters do you know from Ireland? Paul Hughes and Conor [McGregor] and who else? There is no fighters.”

"The Eagle" later doubled down on his comments after receiving some pushback and he didn't budge an inch.

"You can say whatever you want, but if we’re talking about facts, you can’t compare Irish fighters with fighters from Dagestan. We dominate amateur MMA, and it’s not even close—not just compared to Irish fighters but the whole world," Nurmagomedov wrote on X. "I’m absolutely confident that if we were to organize a team vs. team matchup, Dagestan would defeat a world team in amateur MMA.

"And when it comes to professional MMA, we have champions, contenders, and ranked fighters in every major league. Show me Irish fighters who are currently title contenders in the top 3 MMA promotions. At best, you might be able to name 1 or 2 fighters. The facts speak for themselves.

Former interim lightweight champion and Nurmagomedov rival Tony Ferguson trashed the Russian over his Irish MMA remarks. After all, “El Cucuy” rarely misses an opportunity to take shots at Nurmagomedov.