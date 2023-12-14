Skip to main content

Tony Ferguson on training with David Goggins: He damn near broke me | UFC 296 Video

Tony Ferguson trained with David Goggins for his UFC 296 but against Paddy Pimblett and said Goggins 'damn near broke me.'

Tony Ferguson takes on Paddy Pimblett on the UFC 296 main card on Saturday and looks to snap a six-fight losing streak.  

For the fight, Ferguson trained with ultramarathon runner, ultra-distance cyclist, former Navy Seal, and motivational speaker David Goggins.  The grueling workouts nearly broke Ferguson.   

