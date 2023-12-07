Tom Aspinall wants to unify titles against Jon Jones to prevent UFC becoming like boxing

Tom Aspinall is urging the UFC to book the title unification bout against Jon Jones to avoid the heavyweight division taking the boxing route.

Since claiming the interim heavyweight title in spectacular fashion, Tom Aspinall has had his sights firmly set on what he wants to do next.

The 30-year-old put on a sensational performance last time out and became only the third UK native to be crowned a UFC champion. Stepping in on short notice, it took the Brit just 69 seconds to knock out the menacing Sergei Pavlovich and get his hands on interim gold.

Following the victory, Tom Aspinall targeted fights with Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. During a recent interview, the heavyweight titan urged the UFC to avoid the boxing route when it comes to having multiple world champions.

"Well, ideally, I want Jon Jones next. I feel like we need to unify the titles right now, and there's two heavyweight champions of the world and in my opinion, this is not right. This is not boxing."

"You don't have multiple champions in a weight. You have one champion, in my opinion. He's a champion and I'm a champion right now and we need to unify that. We need to find out who the best guy is."

"Right now Jon Jones is unavailable. The other available guy who was ready to fight for the title is Stipe [Miocic]. And I think it just makes the most sense. It's not rocket science."

Aspinall later explained why, if it's not either of his preferred matchups, he's not interested.

"I'm aware that there's other contenders underneath me. Now, the thing is, the dispute I've got against that with the guys that are ranked below me now is, I'm going to have years to fight them."

"I've just turned 30, I've got another 10 years in this sport. I'm not going to have another 10 years to fight Jon Jones or Stipe. Those guys are right at the backend of their careers and I want them guys on my resume."

"We're talking about Jon Jones there who people say is the greatest fighter of all time. We've got Stipe who people say is the best heavyweight of all time. I want their names on my resume and I want to be in the win column."

"I think that I've got years to fight these other guys and it's inevitable that I'm going to fight them. But I've got a short window to fight Stipe or Jon Jones and I want to explore that opportunity while I can."