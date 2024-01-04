Tom Aspinall unleashes epic rant on Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic situation: 'It's about who's the best right now'

Tom Aspinall has pulled no punches when referencing the rumored bout between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

After shocking the world by finishing the terrifying Sergei Pavlovich in the first round, Tom Aspinall has been pushing for a title shot.

The Brit emphatically captured interim gold last time out and has since called for his chance at unifying the heavyweight championship against Jon Jones. It looks like the UFC is opting for a Jones vs. Miocic clash instead, which has understandably frustrated the surging prospect.

Tom Aspinall believes he should be next to fight for the undisputed title given Stipe Miocic's inactivity. Letting his feelings be known on social media, the powerhouse went on a rant directed at the uncertainty in his division.

"Last time Stipe fought and won, GTA: San Andreas had just come out on PS2," Aspinall joked regarding the title picture. "He will fight next for the undisputed heavyweight title, ahead of me, who's the interim champ, active and ranked #1 in the world right now. This makes me quite upset."

"Stipe is one of my favorites. Loads of respect to him, his resume is far superior to mine right now. That being said, the UFC has never been about this. It's about who's the best right now, and I believe that's me and it's only right I get to prove it."

Aspinall wasn't done there. He continued his rant, insisting anyone who holds interim gold should automatically be next in line to face the undisputed titleholder.

"Surely if you're interim champ, your next fight should be to fight for undisputed? Come on."

This isn't the first time Aspinall has gone on a tirade about his position in the division not being taken seriously. The 30-year-old is desperate to get his hands on Jon Jones but knows if he's not next for the Hall-of-Famer, he may never be given that opportunity.

However, 'Bones' isn't the only one the interim champion is willing to fight. Speaking to fans during a brief Q&A on his social media, Aspinall insisted that he would welcome the winner of the forthcoming Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida bout next.

Hours later, Aspinall continued his attack on the heavyweight situation, posting two more social media posts.

"Final fun fact: Since Sipe last won a fight (August 2020), I have blown my knee out, went through the rehab process and had a year off, also had 7 UFC fights, including 4 wins vs. top 10 ranked opponents and won the interim title on 2 weeks' notice."

"Absolutely, Stipe has a great resume and is a legend in his own right. So has Tony Ferguson. Maybe we should give him a shot at the undisputed title next too?"