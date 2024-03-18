Tom Aspinall tracks down Jon Jones at Sports Festival and posts the video

Heavyweight champion Jon Jones and interim titleholder Tom Aspinall ran into each other and did an impromptu face-off.

Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall really wants to fight champion Jon Jones in a title unification match. On Saturday, Aspinall took matters into his own hands.

He and Jones were scheduled to appear at Arnold’s Sports Festival UK in Birmingham, England and Aspinall made it a priority to track down Jones for a photo and a conversation.

"I'm hearing that Jon Jones is going to be there," Aspinall said as he arrived at the venue. "Me and Jon will be having words. Respectful on my part at least but we'll see."

Aspinall released a video showing his encounter with Jones. “I would love to have the honor one day,” Aspinall said. "“Maybe one day,” Jones responded.

Jones is expected to face former two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic when he returns from injury. He tore a pectoral tendon while preparing to fight Miocic at UFC 295. "It's healing. Slowing but surely," Jones said about his recovery in the video.

"I just asked if he'd give me the opportunity one days," Aspinall said after meeting Jones. "He said he's healing up good so we'll see. We'll see what he does."

Aspinall does not have a fight booked. He's expected to be back in action in July when the fight promotion hosts an event in the United Kingdom.