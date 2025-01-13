Tom Aspinall provides update on Jon Jones fight

Tom Aspinall has shared further information about how close the Jon Jones fight is from confirmation.

After months of radio silence, Tom Aspinall has provided an update on just how much his rumored fight against Jon Jones has progressed.

The interim heavyweight champion has been promised a fight against 'Bones' on several occasions. While the powerhouse is prepared to sit and wait for his dream fight, news of Jones' interest remains quiet, leaving the Brit in limbo.

Since his knockout of Sergei Pavlovich to capture interim gold and his subsequent defense of the title, Tom Aspinall has been pushing for a unification bout with Jon Jones.

Despite Aspinall and the majority of fans hoping the matchup gets confirmed, Jones doesn't seem sold on the idea. With no concrete reports surfacing in the past couple of months, the 31-year-old has provided an update of his own.

"Yeah, I'm just training now," Aspinall says as he awaits news on a Jon Jones fight. "I'm just training and getting everything focused to be as fit and ready as I possibly can."

"Who knows? They might spring the [Jon Jones fight] date on me [quickly]. Or they might say the dates going to be in six months, I don't know."

"That's always what kind of happens between fights anyway. You never really know when your next one is. So, I'm just preparing now."

Aspinall continued, sharing further information about the potential clash.

"There's no date set [but] there's an opponent there. So, we're just getting fit really."

"Getting fit, getting back into it, getting the body ready, getting the mind all in sync towards the next opponent and towards the next date, and waiting to find out when that is."

"I should imagine I'm going to find out in the next couple of weeks."

Having not competed since July 2024, Tom Aspinall isn't afraid of any potential ring rust affecting his performance next time out.

Earlier this month, rumors that Jon Jones would receive a substantial $30 million to accept the Aspinall fight began circulating.

While some expect a monster payday is what it will take for the UFC to match the fighters up, not everybody believes the promotion will present that type of money to Jones.