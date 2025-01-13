Skip to main content

Tom Aspinall provides update on Jon Jones fight

Tom Aspinall has shared further information about how close the Jon Jones fight is from confirmation.

After months of radio silence, Tom Aspinall has provided an update on just how much his rumored fight against Jon Jones has progressed.

The interim heavyweight champion has been promised a fight against 'Bones' on several occasions. While the powerhouse is prepared to sit and wait for his dream fight, news of Jones' interest remains quiet, leaving the Brit in limbo.

Since his knockout of Sergei Pavlovich to capture interim gold and his subsequent defense of the title, Tom Aspinall has been pushing for a unification bout with Jon Jones.

Despite Aspinall and the majority of fans hoping the matchup gets confirmed, Jones doesn't seem sold on the idea. With no concrete reports surfacing in the past couple of months, the 31-year-old has provided an update of his own.

"Yeah, I'm just training now," Aspinall says as he awaits news on a Jon Jones fight. "I'm just training and getting everything focused to be as fit and ready as I possibly can."

"Who knows? They might spring the [Jon Jones fight] date on me [quickly]. Or they might say the dates going to be in six months, I don't know."

"That's always what kind of happens between fights anyway. You never really know when your next one is. So, I'm just preparing now."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Aspinall continued, sharing further information about the potential clash.

"There's no date set [but] there's an opponent there. So, we're just getting fit really."

"Getting fit, getting back into it, getting the body ready, getting the mind all in sync towards the next opponent and towards the next date, and waiting to find out when that is."

"I should imagine I'm going to find out in the next couple of weeks."

Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier doesn't think Jon Jones will get $30M to fight Tom Aspinall

Read More
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier doesn't think Jon Jones will get $30M to fight Tom Aspinall

Read More

Having not competed since July 2024, Tom Aspinall isn't afraid of any potential ring rust affecting his performance next time out.

Earlier this month, rumors that Jon Jones would receive a substantial $30 million to accept the Aspinall fight began circulating.

While some expect a monster payday is what it will take for the UFC to match the fighters up, not everybody believes the promotion will present that type of money to Jones.
Robert Whittaker
News

Robert Whittaker gives his UFC 311 main event prediction

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker gave his prediction for the UFC 311 main event lightweight title fight.

By Jeff Cain
Kevin Holland
News

UFC 311 Embedded, Episode 2: 'New year, new me, same sh*t'

The second episode of UFC 311 Embedded was released on Tuesday ahead of this weekend's pay-per-view event.

By Jeff Cain
Nate Diaz - 1600pixels
News

Nate Diaz lashes out at 'Ewok' Islam Makhachev

Nate Diaz continued his war of words with Islam Makhachev by likening the UFC champion to an 'Ewok'.

By Joshua Ryan