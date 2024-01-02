Tom Aspinall calls or winner of upcoming heavyweight clash

With the rumored championship fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic still up in the air, those in and around the title picture are being forced to wait in limbo.

One man unwilling to sit on the sidelines is the surging Tom Aspinall. The interim heavyweight champion has been desperate to get his hands on Jones in hopes of unifying the titles, but it looks like he's now settling for a potentially different opponent.

In a post on social media, Aspinall announced his intention to return to the octagon. Having done his homework on those in his weight class, the Brit has put his name into the hat to face the winner of Curtis Blaydes' upcoming bout against Jailton Almeida.

Jailton Almeida is riding a 15-fight winning run and hopes to put on another dominant display when he next steps into the cage at UFC 299 on February 9.

Aspinall was handed his first and only loss under the UFC banner when he came up against Curtis Blaydes in 2022. The freak injury caused the powerhouse to suffer a torn MCL, torn meniscus, and ACL damage just 15 seconds into the bout.

Recent rumors pitted the 30-year-old against the kickboxing ace Alex Pereira. The two were rumored to be matched up for a fight at UFC 300, but that never came to fruition. For the first time since the reports first surfaced, Aspinall has opened up to fans on why the super-fight will not go ahead.

Tom Aspinall has long mentioned Jon Jones as his one dream fight inside the octagon. 'Bones' is regarded by many as the greatest of all time and has built a resume in the sport that backs up those claims.

While Jones is still his preferred matchup, Aspinall has revealed another name he would have loved to fight. In response to a fan on social media, the Salford native insisted that a former heavyweight champion is also a dream opponent of his.