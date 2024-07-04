Tom Aspinall 'absolutely' wants to fight Alex Pereira if the Brazilian moves to heavyweight

Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall respects what light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira has been able to accomplish, but he's be more than happy to welcome "Poatan" to the heavyweight division.

Pereira has indicated that he'd like to move up the the heavyweight following his last two fights. "I think that's (a move to heavyweight) in my future. I said that last time I was here. I said it a lot but there didn't seem to be too much interest in the organization, but I'm here. I'm available, and I do think that's in my future" Pereira said following his knockout win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 last weekend.

“As we’ve seen with me, I’m not shying away from anybody. So, if the UFC wants to do that, I’m more than happy to do it. But, as an elite level fighter myself, you can’t help but be impressed with what Alex Pereira has done over the past couple of years," Aspinall told TalkSPORT MMA.

"This time a few years ago, nobody knew who he was and now he’s one of the biggest stars in MMA, one of the best fighters in UFC history. I’ve really respected what he’s done. Does that mean I don't want to fight him. No. I absolutely want to fight him. I’m sure there will be a time and a place for it. I’m not jumping ahead of things right now, fighting Curtis Blaydes now, and if that’s what the UFC wants to do one day, then we’ll absolutely do it,” Aspinall continued.

Aspinall puts his interim belt on the line in the UFC 304 co-main event in Manchester, England on July 27 against Blaydes. "Razor" is ranked fourth in the weight class and holds a win over Aspinall. Seconds into their UFC Fight Night 208 main event bout in July 2022, Aspinall suffered a knee and was unable to continue. Blaydes was declared the winner via TKO. The bout lasted 15 seconds.