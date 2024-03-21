Tito Ortiz unloads on FOX News - 'I lost everything'

From his first moments in the spotlight until now, Tito Ortiz has remained a controversial figure who speaks his mind no matter the consequences.

His brash personality oftentimes got him into hot water during his heights in the UFC but that didn't alter who Ortiz was in front of the camera. Now, years after his fighting career has ended, the 49-year-old continues to be his bold self and that was on full display when he made an appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime on FOX News.

While sitting down with Jesse Watters, Tito Ortiz gave his opinion on Joe Biden's attempt to gain more support from the Hispanic citizens of the United States.

"Pandering at its worst. It's pretty embarrassing what they're trying to do," Ortiz said. "I've watched this over the last three and a half years, and it's just, how much more can our country take before people stand up?"

"All the Latino friends that I have, everyone that's been waiting in line to get across the border. It's no longer Mexicans that are trying to get across the border. It's everybody from every other country."

"I feel bad for our country right now. People need to stand up and make their votes be heard. If their votes aren't going to be heard, I don't know what's going to happen next for our country."

"And it's really hard for me because being a blue-collared man with three boys and the future of them, I got to make sure that I stand up and let my voice be heard."

Joe Biden has made a plea to Latino voters in hopes of gaining their support once again. The President attributes his success over Donald Trump back in 2020 to his Hispanic fanbase, as reported by MSN.

Despite Biden's claims, reports suggest that just 36% of Hispanic adults approve of his performance in the White House. That number is less than the 38% of U.S. adults who endorse his work, though that has decreased since Biden was elected.

Continuing in his conversation with Jesse Watters, Tito Ortiz sided with Donald Trump and detailed where his relationship with the former President originally began.

"When I lived in Huntington Beach, California, I had five businesses. You've got to understand, I've known Donald Trump since 2000."

"I fought at his Casino at the Trump Taj Mahal, I worked on the Celebrity Apprentice with him. And to see what type of businessman he was, what type of father he was, what type of patriot he is for this country, for a billionaire to step up for this country, willing to risk everything to protect this country, my hat's off to him. I will support him until he's no longer around."

"I think there's a lot of Latinos that feel the same way because they come to this country to make sure we have our faith, we have our family, and we have our freedom."

"These are the things that this country cannot lose. If we lose that, there's no turning back and people need to understand that now, this is our time to take back America, because we cannot lose it."

Ortiz then shared his dismay at the illegal immigrants who are being allowed to enter the country and break the law.

"For the future of our children, for all the futures of everybody [who] does want to come across the border legally. Because, once again, it's not just Mexicans that are coming across the border, people need to understand that."

"There's children trafficking, there's drugs that are coming across. All the cartels are doing the things that the American people don't like."

"You can see all across the border, in Texas, Arizona, California. It's a shambles of what the border patrol can't take care of and it's because of the legislations and the policies that the Biden regime is doing right now."

Tito Ortiz later opened up on how he has struggled following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's sad for this country. I hope that people listen to me, as a blue-collared man [who] has to relocate here in Florida, open my own business—Tito's Cantina Tequila Bar & Grille—here in Cape Coral, to redo the American Dream because I lost everything after 2020."

"And it's hard for me because I'm still trying to take care of my children as a blue-collared man.... But at the same time, people, we need to come together. We need to make sure that we make America great again because it's very, very important."

As the interview was coming to an end, Ortiz praised the state of Florida and shed some light on his feud with the state of California.

"There's no woke agenda here in Florida. It's wonderful, I love it. I'm thankful for the Politicians who have stepped up to protect this State and I wish other States would step up and do the same thing too."

"Other sanctuary States, they need to understand. I see a lot of people who come down from up north. Down here in Florida to get away from that and they're like, 'Tito, we're losing our cities, we're losing our State.' And I'm like, 'You guys need to vote the right way instead of running away from it.'"

"I had to, I had no choice because, when I was on City Council, when I was Mayor of Pro Tem, they were destroying me. Once again, I'm a blue-collar guy, I'm not a billionaire... I can't lose everything and they were trying to destroy my name when I was on City Council."

"So, that's why I walked away. That's why I stepped away. I want to give the future of my children a great future, and that's why I'm here in Florida doing this."