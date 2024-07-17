Tim Kennedy breaks down Secret Service failures in Donald Trump assassination attempt

Amid his push to be reinstated as the United States President, Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt. The bullet that hit Trump was just fractions away from ending his life, and UFC veteran Tim Kennedy has pinned the blame on the Secret Service.

News of Trump's shooting shook the nation and support has been pouring in for the presidential candidate ever since. With the election just four months away, the 78-year-old's chances are thought to be higher now after July 13.

Tim Kennedy believes Donald Trump needs to make changes to his security detail or he will remain in danger. According to the former UFC star, Trump's life was in danger because of the lack of protection that he is being offered.

"Look at the actions on Saturday," Kennedy said while interview by Chris Williamson. "Which clearly had inept, negligent, incompetent, stupid people, that did an abhorrent, dangerous job of doing the one thing, which is keeping their principle alive."

"They did nothing. The only reason that man is not dead — that the former president Trump is not dead — is because his head at the very last second changed a few degrees and the bullet went past his ear instead of hitting his temple and taking out the back portion of his brain, which is not survivable."

Kennedy then gave insight on why US presidential security needs to be improved.

"What's supposed to be is this is the most premier security detail on the planet. This is the standard that everybody looks to. The competence, the selection, the training, the personnel..."

"If they were so undermanned, and they were so ill-prepared, and they were so untrained, and the people that were there were following or were hiring with DEI practices, and they were too overweight to be able to get their own weapon in their holster."

"They're the ones that are cowering behind the stage or cowering behind the president, while other people that are not even part of that organization are running up the staircase with their guns at the high-ready, looking out into the audience and towards the direction of the gunfire."

"Completely opposite reactions. It starts becoming very evident about how dangerous this situation not just was but currently is, because it's not fixed. The same Homeland Security Director is in place, the same Secret Service Director is in place, every single one of those people who have been hired and trained in the past three years are still part of that organization. The group that investigated January 6th and then raided the President's own home- they're the ones that are doing the investigation around the assassination. Think about that for a second and the people that are doing that are of the opposing party that's running for president in November. This is wild."

"I'm not disparaging the people that were on the ground on Saturday... I bet you if we lined them up right here and I started interrogating them, they're like, 'I did my best.' And I believe that."

"They truly are public servants. They're trying their hardest with the resources they have, with the training that they have, with their god-given gifts and the current physical condition that they're in, and they were doing the best that they could with what they had. Which just wasn't enough."

Tim went on to give props to Joe Biden's Secret Service detail. "I was just in France with President Biden's Secret Service detail a month ago. They are so good. They are the A Team to put it mildly. All of those men, all of those guys where the best and the brightest."

Tim Kennedy later shared an opinion that may be hard to hear for some, but may be needed to keep Donald Trump safe.

"I think for President Trump to survive the next four months to the election and the next six months to the inauguration, he has to bring in private security."

Watch Kennedy discuss the Trump assassination attempt below.