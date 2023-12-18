'This is why I don't leave the house' - Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis react to their UFC 296 brawl

Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis have reacted to their brawl during the UFC 296 event.

In the first pay-per-view of 2024, Sean Strickland will put his middleweight strap on the line for the first time since winning it back in September.

The 185lbs king will welcome South African powerhouse Dricus du Plessis into the octagon at UFC 297 on January 20, but it seems the two couldn't wait to lay hands on one another.

Both middleweights were involved in an all-out brawl while in attendance at UFC 296 on Saturday, with security being forced to step in and separate the pair. The confrontation between Strickland and Du Plessis was understandably a huge talking point and the two stars have broken their silence on social media.

'Stillknocks' will be competing for his first UFC title next month and is feeling more confident than ever following the events that unfolded just days ago. As stated by the 29-year-old, the champion lacks power in his punches and won't get saved by security this time around.

"Now I understand why you have a 33% finish rate, you hit like a girl," Du Plessis said following the altercation last weekend. "Also, [on] 20 Jan, the security won't be there to save your life when I'm on top."

Sean Strickland also took time to react to the exchange. On Instagram, the American insisted that there's a reason he doesn't leave his house and shared footage of how the middleweights came to blows.

The tension between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis

As previously mentioned, Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis will meet in the center of the octagon on January 20 with UFC gold on the line.

Surprisingly enough, their fight in the crowd at UFC 296 wasn't the first time they had to be separated from each other. Ahead of their bout, a press conference featuring a number of huge matchups took place and the middleweights stole the show.

Strickland and Du Plessis argued back and forth and it seemed the challenger struck a nerve in the champion who dropped his playful persona and became much more serious. Security had to keep a good distance between the two as things got heated during their face-off, which only added excitement to their imminent title clash.