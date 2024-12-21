Teddy Atlas gives Usyk vs. Fury 2 prediction

When Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury first fought in May, the bout went the distance with Usyk winning via split decision. Usyk handed Fury his first career loss and became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four belt era and the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years.

On Saturday, the two rematch at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the same site of their first meeting. On Friday, legendary boxing trainer Teddy Atlas gave his prediction for the fight on his YouTube channel and doesn't think the rematch will go the distance.

"I'm taking Usyk. I think he's going to win," Atlas said. "This is a guy who finds ways to win. It's in his DNA. I don't think it's an accident that he wins all the time."

Atlas plans to place wagers on both men to win by knockout but believes the winner will be Usyk. "I got Usyk. That's my main play. I've got him to win. I've got him to win," Atlas said.

Teddy Atlas explains 'What this fight comes down to'

Atlas compared the first fight between Usyk and Fury to 'The Thrilla in Manila,' the third match between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier in 1975. Ali won, but the match is regarded as one of the most brutal fights in boxing history.

"This is what this fight comes down to people. I don't think anyone else is going to touch on. This is the reason why I'm picking Usyk," Atlas said. "I think it was like The Thrilla in Manila. Ali and Frazier left parts of themselves in that ring."

"You leave a piece of yourself in the damn ring. In Manila, Ali and Frazier left a piece of themselves in that ring. They were never the same, and I think they (Usyk and Fury) left a good part of themselves in the ring that night (in their first fight) similar to that," Atlas continued. "That was a hell of a fight and both guys took punishment especially Fury.

"Both guys are getting older. That goes into play too. And I think it comes down to, not if both guys left something in the ring. I don't think there's a doubt that they left something in the ring, but who left more? For me, that's what this fight comes down to. Who left more in the ring of themselves in that first fight? And I'm going to say it was Fury, that he left more of himself."