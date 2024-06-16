Tatsuro Taira defeats Alex Perez in UFC Vegas 93 main event

The UFC Vegas 93 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday was headlined by a flyweight bout between Alex Perez and Tatsuro Taira.

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas hosted Saturday's UFC Vegas 93 event. Headlining the fight card was a flyweight bout between fifth-ranked Alex Perez and 13th-ranked Tatsuro Taira. Both men officially weighed in at 126 pounds on Friday.

Perez entered the fight having snapped a three-fight losing streak in his last outing. Coming off a knockout win over Matheus Nicolau in April, Perez was looking to build momentum. Taira made the walk to the octagon undefeated in his six-year mixed martial arts career. The Japanese fighter was looking to extend his impressive winning streak and leap into contender status.

After a brief period of striking, the two clinched early in the opening round. Perez connected with leg kicks while Taira fought behind his jab. Perez pressed forward with a flurry of punches before returning to the center of the cage. Taira clinched and tried to deliver knees. Perez pushed him away. Taira landed an uppercut as Perez moved into the pocket. They clinched before quickly separating. Taira accidentally poked Perez in the eye. Perez was given time to recover and the fight resumed.

The two took the center of the cage when the bout was restarted. Taira tried to land a leaping knee but Perez took him down. Taira wasted no time getting back to his feet. The round ended with each fighter missing with kicks.

Perez rushed forward with a flurry. Taira tied to clinch but Perez pushed him away. Perez was poked in the eye again. Referee Herb Dean warned Taira but did not take a point. The fight resumed and Taira landed a right hand. Perez responded with a combination. Perez delivered a counter combination and continued to land leg kicks. Taira changed levels and took Perez down. Perez looked to stand and Taira took his back. Perez stood but Taira stayed on him. Taira drug Perez to the canvas and Perez tapped out. He appeared to have suffered a leg injury.

The official time of the stoppage was 2:59 of the second round. Taira extended his unbeaten stream to 16 fights and will likely move up several spots in the rankings.