Surprise contender emerges as opponent for Aljamain Sterling's featherweight debut

Aljamain Sterling may have an opponent lined up for his featherweight debut.

Aljamain Sterling is fast approaching his official move up to featherweight but it could take place much sooner than expected.

'Funk Master' saw his bantamweight title reign come to an end last time out when he was knocked out by Sean O'Malley. Prior to the loss, the grappler hadn't lost in almost six years and was on one of the best winning runs in the history of the division.

Since losing the belt, Sterling has been teasing a move up in weight to 145lbs and he may now have found his first opponent. Giga Chikadze, unfortunately, sustained an injury that has forced him out of his fight at UFC 296, and it seems the Jamaican is intrigued at the prospect of stepping in against Josh Emmett.

Not only did Aljamain Sterling retweet Emmett's post, but he also revealed his current walk-around weight which has raised speculation amongst fans.

If he does fill in for the injured Chikadze, Sterling has just 11 days to make weight before the fight gets underway. Emmett's bout currently sits as the featured prelim but could be boosted to the main card if the former champion agrees to the short-notice affair.

The Team Alpha Male mainstay is riding a two-fight losing streak, with one of those coming during his interim title fight back in February. Before his two recent defeats, the powerhouse was on an impressive five wins in a row and cemented himself as a true contender in the division.

What other opponent has been linked with welcoming Aljamain Sterling to featherweight?

Options are not scarce for Sterling's imminent move up in weight and multiple contenders are being linked with the former bantamweight titleholder.

While names like Calvin Kattar and the aforementioned Josh Emmett are being thrown around, the NCAA Division III wrestler previously set his sights on a former champion.

As his 145 debut draws closer with each passing day, a super-fight between Sterling and Max Holloway has been in discussion. The 34-year-old called for a 'Blessed' matchup in March.