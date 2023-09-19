Skip to main content
Stipe Miocic not bothered by odds against Jon Jones

Stipe Miocic doesn't care that he's the underdog in his upcoming fight with Jon Jones.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will return to the Octagon to face current champion Jon Jones. The fight, billed as one of the biggest in the division's history, pits one of the greatest heavyweights of all time with the pound-for-pound great in a battle for the ages. 

But the betting odds have the fight at a pretty wide margin, despite how talented both men are. 

Miocic isn't bothered by it though. 

“It took me a couple fights but after I while, I just stopped caring what everyone thought,” Miocic told BetOnline.ag. “I just don’t care anymore."

He continued, “You think I’m going to lose? Good for you. You’re going to waste a lot of money now. You’re going to bet against me, you’re going to lose some money. Sorry for that but onto the next.”

According to the outlet, Miocic is currently a +325 underdog with Jones sitting at -425.

Jones and Miocic will headline UFC 295 on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 from Madison Square Garden, New York. 
