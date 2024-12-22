Shocking Tyson Fury corner footage surfaces after Oleksandr Usyk defeat

Footage from Tyson Fury's corner has surfaced following his second consecutive loss to Oleksandr Usyk, and it's very telling.

Ahead of the final round on Saturday, Tyson Fury received some shocking advice from those in his corner.

After all was said and done on one of the most highly-anticipated fights in the modern era of boxing, 'The Gypsy King' claimed the judges got the result wrong. The Brit fell to his second consecutive defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk, but insists he should have rightfully have won both matchups.

Though he took the loss well and congratulated 'The Cat', robbery shouts were coming out of the Fury camp. Some fans agreed, but footage has now surfaced that suggests otherwise.

Following the bout, a short clip has been release that shows Tyson Fury's coach urging him to do more moments before the start of the 12th round—ultimately contradicting Fury's belief that he comfortably won the fight.

"There ain't no tomorrow, you hear me?" SugarHill Steward said to Fury. "It's now."

"[The] fight's too f***ing close... You had him right there. You've got to keep your legs f***ing moving."

"You know which way you're going. You're sitting there doing this sh*t. Keep your right foot turning around and keep on f***ing moving."

"Keep your god damn hands up and give it everything you've got, Tyson."

Unfortunately for Tyson Fury, he would win the final round on just one of the three judges scorecards.

While each judge did have different outlooks on the fight, they were all in sync when it came to the result.

Oleksandr Usyk would once again beat Tyson Fury, though this time by unanimous decision. Each judge gave Usyk the 116-112 victory and kept his undefeated record unharmed.

Uncertainty now surrounds Fury's future in the sport. The 36-year-old is mow focused on spending the holidays with his family but some notable names in the world of combat sports want to see the boxing legend retire.