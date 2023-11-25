Although competing at the highest level inside the octagon takes up most of the competitors' time, there is still room for money to be made outside of fighting. Ailin Perez may be new to the UFC but she has used her time in the spotlight well and is beginning to reap the benefits from her actions.

Just three fights into her UFC career and the Argentinian is starting to find her feet inside the cage. Having lost her debut to Stephanie Egger via submission, the prospect put on strong performances to earn unanimous decision wins in her two following outings.

After securing victory against Lucie Pudilova on November 18, the eccentric Ailin Perez performed her usual 'twerking' celebration, this time propped up on the cage wall, directly in front of the commentators. As stated by Perez during an appearance on The MMA Hour, she planned to celebrate that way and it clearly paid off.

"We actually practiced that because we always want to be different in whatever we do, so this was a planned thing, and because it was one of the most common videos that my OnlyFans subscribers asked for."

Despite having a negative reputation for its sexual content, OnlyFans has been a great way for people to make extra cash. A prime example of a successful transition from the cage to the website has been Paige VanZant. The former UFC standout has been a huge presence on the social media site and is seemingly earning enough to put her mixed martial arts and professional wrestling careers to the side.

Incredibly, Perez announced to the world that she has managed to rake in $30,000 on her OnlyFans account since the win and subsequent in-octagon dance last weekend. This trumps her self-reported $24,000 that she made during UFC Vegas 82: Allen vs. Craig.

"It's been over $30,000," Perez claimed. "I take advantage of the OnlyFans because that's where I'm making my money... With the money I got from OnlyFans, I was able to buy a car... Anyone who wants to check on my OnlyFans, it's free. And my OnlyFans is not pornography; it's art."