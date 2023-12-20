Sean Strickland speaks out on his PTSD struggles following appearance on Theo Von's podcast

Sean Strickland has opened up on his PTSD struggles after making an appearance on Theo Von's 'This Past Weekend' podcast.

Sean Strickland is a bold and controversial man who often comes under scrutiny for some things he says.

His raw nature has attracted him a cult following online but a rumored recent appearance on Theo Von's podcast seemingly brought out a different side to the MMA star's personality. According to some reports, the UFC middleweight champion got serious about his past and shed a tear while doing so.

Well, those rumors appear true as Sean Strickland himself has come out and confirmed them. In a post on social media, the 32-year-old spoke out on the struggles of PTSD and the many different ways it can affect those suffering from it.

"PTSD can make a strong man weak or a weak man strong. Years and years of abuse just changes you as a man. The hate just doesn't go away. The sad truth is I'm one of millions, but I only matter because there is a camera in my face... Most people just suffer in silence and drown their demons in alcohol or drugs."

"Theo, thanks for saying you'd delete the video for me. I wanted you to, hell, [I] still kinda do but at the end of the day.. it's life..."

Strickland has been open about his troubled past many times before and, as he somewhat states above, he can be a voice for those suffering in silence. According to reports, about 5 out of every 100 adults suffer from PTSD each year, with a large amount of those having to deal with their trauma alone.

Having lived with post-traumatic stress disorder for the entirety of his adult life, the California native has proved that you can rise above it and accomplish the unthinkable, as he did when capturing his UFC title earlier this year.

When is Sean Strickland fighting next?

Sean Strickland has risen to significant heights in popularity over the years and that was only further escalated when he out-worked Israel Adesanya to capture the UFC middleweight strap.

Although he hasn't stepped foot into the cage since his title victory, the champion is booked and ready to put his gold on the line in the first quarter of 2024.

As the headlining figure at UFC 297, Sean Strickland will welcome the surging powerhouse Dricus Du Plessis into the octagon. The two will get to settle their differences when the event gets underway on January 20.