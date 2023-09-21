Sean Strickland reveals when he wants to fight again

Sean Strickland, the newly crowned UFC Middleweight Champion, announced when he'd like to fight again in an Instagram video while sitting in his car.

"What up guys, I want to run some shi*t by you. I met up with a manager. He brought me all the f**king money deals, which is crazy because like a couple of months ago I was unsponsorable. Now, everybody wants to give me f**king money. It's nice," Strickland said.

When does Strickland want to fight again

"I want to fight early next year, ideally, and before that fight I want to do a meet and greet. I don't know if it's Vegas, in California. We'll f**king spar. I'll bring some gloves. I'll sign whatever the f**k you want me to sign for free. I f**king love you guys. I don't know where it's going to be, or when but before my next fight I want this sh*t to happen, so give me some ideas," said Strickland.

Strickland won the middleweight championship by defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 on Sept 10 in Sydney, Australia. Strickland won the fight by unanimous decision with Adesanya only winning a single round. His next fight will be his first title defense.