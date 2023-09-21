Skip to main content
Sean Strickland at UFC 293 Open Workouts
image caption
Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland reveals when he wants to fight again

Newly crowned UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland reveal when he wants to fight again in a Instagram video on Wednesday.

Sean Strickland, the newly crowned UFC Middleweight Champion, announced when he'd like to fight again in an Instagram video while sitting in his car.  

"What up guys, I want to run some shi*t by you.  I met up with a manager. He brought me all the f**king money deals, which is crazy because like a couple of months ago I was unsponsorable.  Now, everybody wants to give me f**king money.  It's nice," Strickland said.

When does Strickland want to fight again

"I want to fight early next year, ideally, and before that fight I want to do a meet and greet.  I don't know if it's Vegas, in California.  We'll f**king spar. I'll bring some gloves.  I'll sign whatever the f**k you want me to sign for free.  I f**king love you guys.  I don't know where it's going to be, or when but before my next fight I want this sh*t to happen, so give me some ideas," said Strickland.

Strickland won the middleweight championship by defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 on Sept 10 in Sydney, Australia.  Strickland won the fight by unanimous decision with Adesanya only winning a single round.  His next fight will be his first title defense.  

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
darren-till-espn-750
News

Darren Till addresses cheating allegations ahead of boxing return

Darren Till's return to boxing is being overshadowed by recent cheating allegations, forcing the UFC veteran to respond.

By Joshua Ryan
UFC311-CW-1600
News

UFC 311 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC 311 fight card participated in the event's ceremonial weigh-in on Friday.

By Jeff Cain
Gavin Newsom Renato Moicano
News

Renato Moicano hits out at Gavin Newsom over LA wildfires

Renato Moicano didn't hold back when talking about Gavin Newsom amid the LA wildfires.

By Joshua Ryan