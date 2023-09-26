Sean Strickland: Andrew Tate would not look me in the eyes, he’d be scared of me

Sean Strickland in his first interview since being champ to discuss how we are brainwashed, including his dislike at the Andrew Tate’s of the world.

Despite being a UFC champion after defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 and earning much more money than he ever did, Sean Strickland is still very much the same person. His outlook on the world hasn’t changed and he let it all out during his recent podcast with friend and training partner Chris Curtis.

The middleweight king now sits atop the throne of a hungry division and has already got a massive target on his back with multiple contenders calling for their chance at his title. With numerous challengers waiting in line, Strickland revealed he’d welcome anyone as long as they bring pay-per-view buys.

“When it comes down to my next fight, everybody’s like, ‘Who do you wanna fight?’ I don’t give a f*** dude, I wanna make money. I get those pay-per-view buys, give me somebody who’s gonna make money. I don’t wanna fight nobody boring, I wanna fight, you know, give me somebody who’s making money.”

It’s not just the UFC that Sean Strickland is worried about, as he began warning his viewers about not succumbing to the world’s image. Instead of allowing them to control your life, the MMA star believes you should start doing, wearing, and using the products that make you happy—as he does by driving his Hyundai.

“The reason I drive a Hyundai is one, I’m cheap. Very cheap. But like, the entire world makes you feel inadequate. Everything we do from what you wear to what you drive, you are born living in a commercial. When you’re a little infant and you’re watching TV, you’re born looking at Audi or Mercedes commercials. When you are handing a kid a cellphone, you are born, they’re being brainwashed. I love America more than anything but I do not recognize the world we live in.”

Strickland has long had a problem with how the world shapes children from a young age. He continued, attempting to get people to open their eyes to his beliefs.

“We are raising a generation of boys who judge their character by what they drive and what they wear… Unless someone wants to give me a car for free, I’m not doing it.” Said Strickland. “If you work an eight-hour job, if you do rebar, if you do electrical, I think the value of you is by how you act, by the kind of father you are. It’s a damn shame that we let corporations come into this country and we ruin the idea of what a man is… If Andrew Tate was right here he wouldn't even make eye contact with me, he’d be so f***ing scared of me.”