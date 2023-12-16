Skip to main content

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis separated at seasonal press conference

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis were separated by security at Friday's seasonal press conference.

During Friday's UFC Seasonal Press Conference prior to the UFC 296 Ceremonial Weigh-ins, middleweight champion Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis had to be separated during their face-off.  

Strickland and Du Plessis headline the UFC 297 fight card on Jan. 20, at ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto.  It will be Strickland's first title defense.

Seasonal Press Conference Face-Off: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
Grant Dawson
News

Grant Dawson: 'Michael Chandler doesn't belong in the Top 15'

Lightweight Grant Dawson explains why he doesn't think Michael Chandler belongs in the Top 15 UFC rankings.

By Jeff Cain
Chael Sonnen
News

Boxing promoter contacts Chael Sonnen over McGregor vs. Paul comments

Earlier this week, Chael Sonnen expressed his opinion that a $250 million boxing match between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul shouldn't be believed.

By Jeff Cain
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor at the UFC 229 New York Press Conference
News

Khabib Nurmagomedov renews conflict with Conor McGregor after fiery Ireland comment

Khabib Nurmagomedov has dragged Conor McGregor back into their feud with his recent comments about Ireland.

By Joshua Ryan