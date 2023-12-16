Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis separated at seasonal press conference

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis were separated by security at Friday's seasonal press conference.

During Friday's UFC Seasonal Press Conference prior to the UFC 296 Ceremonial Weigh-ins, middleweight champion Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis had to be separated during their face-off.

Strickland and Du Plessis headline the UFC 297 fight card on Jan. 20, at ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto. It will be Strickland's first title defense.

Seasonal Press Conference Face-Off: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis