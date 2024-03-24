Rose Namajunas UFC Vegas 89 Octagon Interview: 'It's good to get your hand raised'

Former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas picked up her first win as a flyweight in the UFC Vegas 89 main event.

Former two-time women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas headlined Saturday's UFC Vegas 89 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas against eighth-ranked Amanda Ribas.

Namajunas entered the fight coming off back-to-back losses and looking to pick up her first win in her new weight class. She did that, winning by unanimous decision. Following the fight, Namajunas was interviewed by fighter-turned broadcaster Paul Felder inside the octagon.

"It's good to get your hand raised," Namajunas said following the fight. With the win, Namajunas will debut in the 125-pound rankings inside the Top 10.

Namajunas made her flyweight debut last September against third-ranked Manon Fiorot. She lost via unanimous decision but learned what it took to be successful in the new weight class.

She'd like a rematch with Fiorot, or a fight with a few other highly ranked opponents next.