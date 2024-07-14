Rose Namajunas outclasses Tracy Cortez in UFC Denver main event

Saturday's UFC event at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. was headlined by a women's flyweight bout between former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez.

Namajunas entered the fight ranked 6th in the women's 125-pound weight class. Cortez made the walk to the octagon ranked 11th and riding an 11-fight. With a win, Namajunas expected to put herself in title contention and give herself the opportunity to become a two-division UFC champion. Cortez hoped to leapfrog several fighters in the divisional rankings with a win over "Thug."

Namajunas landed first with a calf kick. Namajunas moved along the outside before stepping into the pocket with a right hand. Namajunas connected with a right hand counter off of a leg kick by Cortez. Namajunas landed a stiff jab. She connected with a left hand that dropped Cortez. Namajunas followed Cortez to the canvas. After delivering a few body shots, Namajunas stood.

Namajunas' jab continued to land. Cortez tried to close the distance but Namajunas' jab kept her on the outside. Cortez pressed forward and Namajunas met her with a combination. Cortez connected with a right hand. They exchanged leg kicks. In the closing seconds, Namajunas pressed forward with a combination. MMAWeekly scored the round 10-9 for Namajunas.

Namajunas continued to deliver leg kicks in the second frame. Cortez began pressuring Namajunas but Namajunas used her footwork to move away. The pace slowed a bit as both stood in front of the other looking for an opening. Namajunas went high with a kick that landed. Cortez responded with a kick. Cortez closed the distance and took Namajunas down. As Namajunas stood, Cortez took her back. Namajunas got back to her feet but Cortez applied a guillotine choke before letting it go. They separated.

Back at distance, Namajuans connected with a right hand. Cortez pressed forward but didn't land anything significant. Namajunas secured a takedown in the closing moments of the round. MMAWeekly scored the round 10-9 for Namajunas.

Cortez come out aggressive in the third. She rushed across the cage and clinched. They exchanged punches inside the clinch before separating. Namajunas changed levels and took Cortez down. She quickly advanced to the mount. Cortez used the cage to get out of the mount. Namajunas looked to take her back. Cortez powered to her feet but the two remained in the clinch. Cortez looked to trip Namajunas in the clinch but Namajunas ended up taking her down. She again advanced to the mount position at the midway mark in the round.

Cortez tried to use the fence again to get out of the mount and Namajunas took her back. Cortez worked her way back to half guard and then to her feet. Namajunas connected with a teep kick to the face of Cortez toward the end of the round. MMAWeekly scored the frame 10-9 for Namajunas.

Cortez pressured Namajunas to start the fourth round. She created a frantic exchange and connected forcing Namajunas to clinch. The separated. Cortez landed a counter left hand but Namajunas responded with a stiff jab. Namajunas changed levels and took Cortez down. Cortez quickly got to her feet and the two worked for position along the fence. Namajunas backed away. Most of Cortez' punches were just short of range. Cortez secured a takedown but Namajunas wasted no time getting back to her feet. MMAWeekly scored the round 10-9 for Namajunas.

Heading into the final round, Cortez' corner hold her that she needed to 'choke her out, or knock her out.'

Namajunas delivered a leg kick to start the frame. Cortez pressured Namajunas. She connected with a left hand. Namajunas answered with by going to the body with a punch. Cortez clinched and drove Namajunas to the fence. Namajunas changed the position and Cortez circled free. Cortez pressed forward but missed with a combination. Namjunas landed a right hand and Cortez responded with a right hand. Cortez began sitting down on her shots.

Namajunas clinched but they separated. Namajunas secured a takedown but Cortez immediately got back to her feet. After separating, Cortez started taunting Namajunas to stand and trade. Namajunas didn't fall for it. Cortez connected with a hard right hand with a minute remaining. Cortez continued to pressure. Namajunas connected with a right hook. Namajunas clinched in the closing seconds. The final round was close. MMAWeekly scored it 10-9 for Cortez.

The judges scored the fight for Namajunas by unanimous decision. The scorecards read 49–46, 49–46, and 48–47.