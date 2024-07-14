Skip to main content

Rose Namajunas knocks Tracy Cortez' eyelash off in UFC Denver win

Rose Namajunas defeated Tracy Cortez by unanimous decision in the UFC Denver main event and knocked off one of Cortez' eyelashes.

Former two-time women's strawweight titleholder "Thug" Rose Namajunas picked up her second win as a flyweight on Saturday, defeating Tracy Cortez via unanimous decision in the UFC Denver main event.  

Namajunas used a stiff jab, footwork and timely takedowns to end Cortez' 11-fight winning streak.  She was able to land and get out of the way of return fire without absorbing much damage.  In the opening round, Namajunas connected with a a left hand that knocked Cortez down.  She followed with a right that grazed Cortez' left eye causing her eyelash to go flying.  

Despite the early knockdown, the fight went the distance.  Cortez pressed forward but saw little offensive success.  The judges scored the fight for Namajunas by unanimous decision with the scorecards reading 49–46, 49–46, and 48–47.

With the win, Namajunas improved her record to 2-1 in the flyweight division.  Following the fight, she called for a title shot.  Part of the reason she moved up from the strawweight division to the 125-pound was class was to try and become a two-division UFC champion.  

