Rose Namajunas: 'I could see myself fighting for the belt really soon'

Former two-time women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will have her third fight in the flyweight division on Saturday in the UFC on ESPN 59 main event in Denver against the streaking Tracy Cortez.

Namajunas made her flyweight debut in September 2023, losing to Manon Fiorot via unanimous decision. In her second flyweight bout, Namajunas defeated Amanda Ribas by unanimous decision. With her feet firmly planted in the new weight class, Namajunas eyes a second divisional title.

"(With a win) I would say I'm right in that title contention talks. God willing. I'm healthy. I'm in shape. I'm ready to go with the win and whatever opportunities they want to give me. I could see myself fighting for the belt really soon," Namajunas told MMAJunkie Radio. "It's just a matter of doing my job and fighting to the best of my ability."

One of the reasons Namajunas moved up to the flyweight division was to make a run at becoming a two-division UFC champion. It's a goal that's been in the back of her mind since early on in her career.

"I've always thought about moving up eventually, so this is the perfect timing. I just turned 32, so I don't have that much time left in my career to do something like this," Namajunas told Mad Dog Radio. "Also, I want to become two-division champion."

"This is my last goal that I want to achieve for my career as far as, not financially, but accolades and stuff. Once I can become two-division champion then that's kind of it for me I guess," Namajunas continued.

Namajunas will enter Saturday's showdown with Cortez ranked sixth in the flyweight division and coming off a win. Cortez will make the walk to the octagon in Denver ranked 11th and riding an 11-fight winning streak.