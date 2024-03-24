Rose Namajunas decisions Amanda Ribas for first flyweight win

A women's flyweight bout between former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and eight-ranked Amanda Ribas headlined Saturday's UFC Vegas 89 fight card.

Ribas entered the octagon coming off a highlight-reel finish over Luana Pinheiro in her last fight. Namajunas made her 125-pound debut in her last outing against Manon Fiorot and lost via unanimous decision. Ribas was looking to secure the biggest win of her career while Namajunas hoped to pick up her first win in a new weight class.

Namajunas made her way to the cage saying, "I'm the best" over and over. Ribas clapped to the beat of her walkout song all the way to octagon-side.

Namajunas landed her jab early and used her footwork to stay just out of the way of Ribas' counters. Ribas switched stances and the two exchanged leg kicks. Ribas connected with a combination and took Namajunas down. Namajunas quickly got back to her feet and the two battled inside the clinch position at the midway mark in the round.

In the chinch, Namajunas delivered knees to the body before separating. Ribas landed a counter right hand but Namajunas responded with a left. Ribas worked to get the fight to the ground but Namajunas rolled through and gained top position. Ribas controlled Namajunas' posture and avoided taking heavy damage. MMAWeekly scored the first round 10-9 for Namajunas.

Ribas missed with a head kick to start the second round. Namajunas connected with a right hand. Ribas responded with a leg kick. A left hand found the mark for Namajunas. Ribas delivered a back kick to the body. Namajunas secured a takedown but Ribas immediately scrambled to her feet. With two minutes remaining, Ribas rolled for a knee bar. Namajunas got her leg free and Ribas tried to toss Namajunas to the canvas but Namajunas again gained top position.

Namajunas delivered short right hands to the body of Ribas. Ribas did a good job controlling Namajunas' posture. MMAWeekly scored the second round 10-9 for Namajunas.

Ribas' corner told her to "knock her out" before the third round. Namajunas landed a counter right hand. Ribas went high with a kick that was blocked. Namajunas delivered a hard kick to the body. She stepped into the pocket with a combination. Ribas responded with a leg kick. They briefly clinched and exchanged knees to the body.

Namajunas went to the body. Ribas landed a right hand. Namajunas pressed forward with punches but Ribas changed levels and took Namajunas down. Namajunas quickly reversed the situation. Ribas scrambled and two ended up back standing. Ribas took Namajunas down with just under a minute remaining in the round. She connected with elbows an punches forcing Namajunas to give up her back. MMAWeekly scored the third round 10-9 for Ribas.

The two took the center of the cage and looked for an opening. Ribas connected with a right hand. Namajunas moved into the pocket and was met with a right hand. Namajunas snapped Ribas' head back with a jab. Namajunas took Ribas down in the center of the octagon.

Namajunas delivered right hands to the body in Ribas' half guard. Ribas worked her way back to full guard and kept Namajunas from posturing up. Namajunas continued to deliver short punches to the body. MMAWeekly scored the fourth round 10-9 for Namajunas.

Ribas' corner told her to look for the knockout. Namajunas told herself 'I'm the best' before heading out for the final frame.

Ribas connected with a kick to the body to start the fifth round. She landed another one. Namajunas reacted with a combination. Namajunas landed a counter right hand. Ribas came up short with a spinning back fist. Namajunas stepped in with a stiff jab. Namajunas kept making Ribas miss. Ribas pressured Namajunas. She unloaded several kicks that missed. One partially landed but Namajunas was unaffected. As the clocked ticked away, the two stayed at distance but neither landed anything significant. MMMAWeekly scored the round 10-9 for Namajunas.

The judges scored the fight for Namajunas by unanimous decision. The scorecards read 49–46, 49–46, and 48–47.