Ronda Rousey thrashes 'evil' Vince McMahon in new memoir

Ronda Rousey rips into Vince McMahon with a rant in her recently released memoir, 'Our Fight'.

Despite being one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling during her height in the sport, Ronda Rousey has publicly opened up on her estranged relationship with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

'Rowdy' is an uber-successful athlete who is an Olympian, a UFC champion, and a multiple-time WWE champion. Since leaving pro wrestling indefinitely late last year, Rousey hasn't held back when talking about the business and continues to thrash Vince McMahon at any chance she gets.

Speaking in her recently released memoir 'Our Fight', Ronda Rousey didn't hide her disgust toward McMahon. She began by discussing his idea to monopolize the sport by 'absorbing' the much smaller promotions.

"NXT was founded by and under the control of Triple H, real name Paul Levesque. In addition to being my in-ring WrestleMania nemesis, he is arguably one of the best professional wrestlers in history and one of the better people on the business side."

"He is married to Stephanie McMahon, who is the daughter of WWE’s Emperor Palpatine, Vince McMahon. Vince took over the company from his father in the early 1980s and spent the better part of forty years playing a real-world pro-wrestling version of Monopoly, buying up and absorbing smaller promotions until he basically owned them all. [h/t Covalent TV]"

While addressing the on-screen characters that wrestlers play, Rousey later fired shots at McMahon and the entire WWE Universe.

"It’s hard sometimes to know where the evil, unethical, slimeball character of Vince McMahon played out for the cameras ends and the actual questionably ethical, many times sued, and multiple times accused of sexual misconduct Vince McMahon begins."

"That blurred line between character and reality is a recurring theme within the WWE Universe."

Taking aim once again, Rousey likened the 78-year-old to the country of Saudi Arabia for their treatment of women.

"[Pay-per-views are] held in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia, as well as now twice a year in Saudi Arabia, a nation that restricts the rights of women in a way that I’m certain Vince McMahon wishes he could."

Ronda Rousey first rose to fame as an Olympic bronze medalist fighting in the UFC. She became one of the greatest female mixed martial artists ever before transitioning to professional wrestling under the guidance of Brian Kendrick.