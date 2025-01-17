Skip to main content

Renato Moicano hits out at Gavin Newsom over LA wildfires

Renato Moicano didn't hold back when talking about Gavin Newsom amid the LA wildfires.

The LA wildfires are among the worst in the city's history, and Renato Moicano believes Gavin Newsom deserves much of the blame.

Not only have the wildfires seen many people lose their homes and some irreplaceable belongings but it's also been the cause of death for over 20 victims. Since the disaster occurred, many have blamed the Governor of California Gavin Newsom for his mismanagement of the city of Los Angeles.

The surging fan-favorite Renato Moicano is the latest to join in on the attack on Newsom. The South American took the mic during the UFC 311 pre-fight press conference and attacked the politician for his mishandling of the situation.

"First of all," a pumped-up Moicano said. "a huge shoutout to the first responders on the wildfires in California."

"You deserve better than Gavin Newsom. F*** that, let's go. You deserve better."

In the video below, check out Renato Moicano's emotional reaction to the LA wildfires and his subsequent callout of Gavin Newsom.

Dana White also weighed in on the unfortunate situation in LA for the second time since events unfolded. 

UFC 311 will occur in Inglewood, California, but doubts have been surrounding the event due to the ongoing wildfires. According to White, the promotion wasn't pressured to move the event; though they did have a backup in place.

"We were under no pressure to move [UFC 311] at all ever," White told the media. "We had a backup in Vegas just in case it had to be."

Though questions were being asked all the way up until fight week, White shut down the possibility of moving the card unless absolutely necessary.

"We go. We go. We were [always] coming here."

Listen to Dana White's on how the LA wildfires almost had zero effect on the UFC 311 pay-per-view below.
